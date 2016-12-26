All star cast for Lawrence Rodeo

WILD RIDE: Steve Mason hangs on to Black Barney who will line up again this year.

RODEO: Lawrence Rodeo committee president Bruce Green has seen a fair few cowboys pass through the gates of the Maclean Showground in his time.

Now, after three decades of bucking bulls and broncs, the straight-shooting farmer swears this year is the best field of competitors he has ever seen.

From Pro Bull Riding Australia series victor Cody Heffernan to PBR America series rider Eric Richardson the competitors on hand are sure to put on a show for the crowd at Tuesday's Lawrence Twilight Rodeo.

"For us as a committee to have that calibre of riders coming it is mind-blowing," Green said.

"Not only just that, (ABCRA) head office took nominations for 10 rodeos over the holiday period and we had more than double nominations than any of the others."

While there is extra prize money up for grabs this year, with $1500 for the open bull ride, Green feels it could also be a chance for competitors to escape to a more sunny setting that is bringing them to the Clarence Valley.

"I think a few of the riders like to come to the Coast and maybe take a few extra days to spend here," Green said.

"We have also got a really good name on the rodeo circuit and the riders are supporting us."

Last year the attendance numbers were hampered by troublesome weather conditions but Green said he had all the fingers crossed for tomorrow.

Despite his three decades of experience in the role, the president is still as nervous as ever.

"I have been running it for about 34 years now and I still get just as nervous as I did before my first," he said.

"This is a real community event to help the local sporting groups. If the weather is right then we will be right."'

