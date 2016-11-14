29°
Sport

HE'S BACK: Tucabia sees red as Rainbow shows true colours

Matthew Elkerton | 13th Nov 2016 7:49 PM Updated: 14th Nov 2016 3:26 PM
BIG HIT: Westlawn batsman Jason Rainbow winds up during the CRCA premier league clash against Tucabia at Ellem Oval.
BIG HIT: Westlawn batsman Jason Rainbow winds up during the CRCA premier league clash against Tucabia at Ellem Oval. Debrah Novak

CRCA CRICKET: Westlawn showed how valuable the return of Jason Rainbow and Rohan Hackett could become as the 2016/17 GDSC Premier League season progresses.

Rainbow's gritty, workman-like 122 in tough conditions at Ellem Oval on Saturday turned back the clock. It was not enough, however, to secure the points as Tucabia Copmanhurst captain Brad Chard (4 for 89 off 18.2) bowled his side to a 60-run victory.

Despite the result, it was an impressive effort from Westlawn's experienced middle-order duo who had resumed at the crease after a half-hour rain delay chasing a daunting 302 runs for victory with the scoresheet reading 2-51.

With Chard and Brayden Pardoe (2 for 37 off 20) moving the ball at will in overcast conditions, Rainbow and Hackett did not lose their cool as they mounted a 88-run fighting stand.

When Hackett fell to a sharp piece of bowling from Pardoe, Westlawn were well positioned at 3-121.

But two pieces of brilliance in the field brought about the end of Luke McLachlan (15) and captain Pat Vidler (8) to swing the momentum back.

The Tucabia bowlers continued to attack with spinners Billy Blanch (2 for 31 off 9) and Andrew Buchanan (1 for 28 off 9) doing handy damage in the middle overs.

"We just couldn't get anyone to stay at the crease with Jase Rainbow in the end," a deflated Vidler said.

"Everyone tried their best with the bat but we weren't good enough in the end.

"Jase just controlled the match and batted incredibly out there. He has been itching to get back out to the crease all week and he took full advantage of it."

Despite falling 60 runs short of Tucabia's mammoth 301-run total, Vidler said his Westlawn could hold their heads high.

With the inclusion of Hackett and Rainbow in the line-up Westlawn have found the experience that helps provide a balance in a side that includes youngsters like 13-year-old Aidan Cahill who opened the bowling against Tucabia.

"Hopefully we can just keep improving for the rest of the season," Vidler said.

"We can only get better."

SCOREBOARD

TUCABIA-COPMANHURST V WESTLAWN

At Ellem Oval

Tucabia Copmanhurst 1st Innings 7-301

Westlawn 1st Innings

SM Wilson c & b Chard 16

K Lawrence c Dougherty b Adamson 0

JP Rainbow lbw b Chard 122

R Hackett b Pardoe 22

L McLachlan c Buchanan b BR Blanch 15

PJ Vidler c McKenzie b BR Blanch 8

BJ Inmon c & b Buchanan 13

AP Cahill c Pardoe b Chard 11

N Green c Cootes b Chard 0

LG Stutt b Pardoe 0

N Blanch not out 6

Extras (b 13, lb 7, w 5, nb 3) 28

ALL-OUT for 241

Overs: 67.2

FoW: 1-5(K Lawrence) 2-33(SM Wilson) 3-121(R Hackett) 4-144(L McLachlan) 5-160(PJ Vidler) 6-175(BJ Inmon) 7-196(AP Cahill) 8-202(N Green) 9-202(LG Stutt) 10-241(JP Rainbow)

Bowling: B Chard 18.2-2-89-4, CA Adamson 5-1-16-1, BR Pardoe 20-8-37-2, TJ Blackadder 6-2-19-0, BR Blanch 9-1-31-2, AJ Buchanan 9-0-28-1

TUCABIA-Copmanhurst win first innings by 60 runs.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence river cricket association cricket gdsc premier league tucabia-copmanhurst westlawn

