Amazing shelf cloud highlights cover image

AN INCREDIBLY vivid and photogenic shelf cloud provided an easy target for budding photographers looking to snap up a quality submission for The Daily Examiner's Cover Image competition on its Facebook page.

Megs Burgess, who is a admin for Higgins Storm Chasing and a regular contributing photographer for The Daily Examiner, was one of several who jumped at the chance. Her amazing photo of the shelf cloud attracted 46 likes to win the Cover Image competition, and greatly enhance our Facebook page page for the next few days as a result.

Hovering low over the Clarence Valley late on Friday, January 20, the storm front delivered sudden heavy downpours as it passed through the region.

Shelf cloud panorama submitted for The Daily Examiner Facebook Cover Image competition on 23rd January, 2016. Scott Campbell

A shelf cloud is a low, horizontal wedge-shaped cloud, associated with a thunderstorm gust front. A rising cloud motion often can be seen in the leading part of the shelf cloud, while the underside often appears turbulent, boiling, and wind-torn.

More storm photos along with a whole gamut of themes depict the Clarence Valley in all its beauty this week.

The Cover Image competition involves readers submitting Clarence Valley-related photos to The Daily Examiner's Facebook page on a weekly basis, with the photo (deemed appropriate) receiving the most likes used as the page's cover image for the following week.

The competition has grown significantly in terms of popularity and quality in recent months, attracting more than 50 submissions consistently throughout January.