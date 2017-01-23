Anger at grazing proposal

ANGER ZONE: The area in red is where the council proposes to license cattle agistment.

A PROPOSAL to license the agistment of cattle on parkland near residential areas has alarmed residents in Junction Hill.

The exhibition period for a Clarence Valley Council proposal, that was advertised just before Christmas, to allow cattle to be agisted on two lots totalling 9.6ha in Trenayr Rd, will expire today.

Residents Rod and Sharon Cannon believe the council has failed to give residents adequate time to comment on the proposal.

Mr Cannon said residents of the Baileys Estate at Junction Hill received a letter advising them of the proposal to licence the two blocks, between the Big River Timbers site and the William Bailey Estate, for cattle agistment for up to 10 years, early in January.

But he noted the letter was dated December 23, which he said robbed residents of time to respond to the proposal.

"The letter was dated December 23, but not delivered due to the Christmas and New Year holiday period, therefore orchestrated by council to fail to give residents a fair amount of time to make comment on said proposal, with a deadline of January23 at 4pm.

"Many residents are absent from home during this time of the year thus allowing council 'carte blanche' on decision making. Is this a deliberate act to ensure that there are no objections?”

"Should this proposal be passed then who is to know what other parklands in the Council control will end up as grazing land for cattle.'

Mr Cannon said he has prepared a submission, but wants to let Clarence Valley residents know about what he calls "disrespect” to residents.

"I would like to inform the residents of the Clarence Valley about the disrespect of council in not allowing residents time to review and comment on issues which affect us all,” he said.

The council letter said the proposal would assist in land management.