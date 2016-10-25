Animal lovers don't love Mike Baird any more

Hundreds rally in Martin Place in Sydney following NSW Premier Mike Baird's backflip on the planned greyhound racing ban. They accused powerful media interests of having an influence in the decision to reverse the ban.

MORE than a thousand Sydneysiders have marched to tell Premier Mike Baird they still want greyhound racing relegated to the New South Wales history books.

The protest at Martin Place followed Mr Baird's backflip from wanting to ban the sport outright from July 2017 to allowing it to continue under strict animal welfare rules.

Greens MP Mehreen Faruqi, who hosted the rally, said Mr Baird's backflip showed he lacked the courage of his convictions.

"Premier Baird may have backed down on the ban but the people of NSW have no intention of doing so," he said.

"The community will not tolerate animal cruelty and it will not tolerate the political cowardice of both the Labor and Liberal parties that allows it to happen.

"Premier Baird has another think coming if he thinks he can get away with overturning the ban on greyhound racing in NSW.

"The ban is currently law and we are campaigning to keep it that way."

Protesters waved placards saying "I back the ban", "Shut it down" and "Backflip Baird".

Animal Justice Party MP Mark Pearson said he was shocked and impressed when Mr Baird first decided to ban the industry, but those feelings had long since dissipated.

"It is not just a matter of a few bad apples. The cart is full of bad apples," he told Channel 7 at the protest.

"This industry cannot exist unless there is systemic abuse and egregious brutal cruelty to animals."

ARM NEWSDESK