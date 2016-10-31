29°
News

Annie to bring double the fun

Adam Hourigan
| 31st Oct 2016 12:03 PM
Paul Oehlmann (Oliver Warbucks), Tracie-marie Seipel (Grace Farrell), Margaret Ramsey (Miss Hannigan) and Piper Ramsey (Annie) ham it up before they take to the stage for the Clarence Coast Theatrical Society's performance of Annie over the next two weeks.
Paul Oehlmann (Oliver Warbucks), Tracie-marie Seipel (Grace Farrell), Margaret Ramsey (Miss Hannigan) and Piper Ramsey (Annie) ham it up before they take to the stage for the Clarence Coast Theatrical Society's performance of Annie over the next two weeks. Adam Hourigan

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER fourteen weeks of rehearsal, Emma Short admitted to a few tears on hearing the opening notes of the overture last weekend at the Maclean Civic Hall.

"The musicians make an incredible sound, and then the first scene comes on and it's fantastic."

Miss Short is the director of the Clarence Coast Theatrical Society's production of Annie, and she says the musical play based on the original production has brought the best out in the cast of 22 children and 20 adults.

"I think the audience will be blown away by the cast; the kids in particular," she said. "For many of them, this is their stage debut, and they've worked really hard".

"All the roles are quite demanding. There's a lot of singing, dancing and acting involved, and most of the cast don't have have formal training in all three areas."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The production is unique as many roles in the show are doubled, with the different casts playing different nights of the production - something that was a challenge for the first time director.

"At the beginning it was a bit tricky learning who does what and when" she laughed.

"But our two groups of "orphans" have definitely fed off each other. Most of the time they watch the direction the other group gets, so they have a fair idea of what to do when it is their turn to run the scene"

"The cast have done so well. They have come in twice a week for rehearsals, worked hard and now it has all paid off. They should be extremely proud of what they have achieved"

And as for her decision to make her directorial debut with such a large scale show, Miss Short laughs.

"At times it's been madness, it's been a lot of work and quite a steep learning curve but I have loved the experience" she said.

"I've had an incredible group of helpers. My entire creative team have been a godsend and I can't thank them all enough."

"In general the mood has been really positive and encouraging and the whole team have pulled together to create a great show."

The show opens this Friday night at the Maclean Civic Hall at 7pm and has Maclean performances this week on Friday, Saturday and a Sunday matinee at 2pm. Next week it will run Thursday-Saturday evenings at Maclean with a Sunday matinee at the Yamba Bowling Club.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and are available from The Maclean Flower Box for all the Maclean shows, and from the Yamba Bowling Club for the Yamba matinee.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  annie clarence coast theatrical society maclean civic hall musical whatson

Why don't more of us support small shops?

Why don't more of us support small shops?

THEY are among our biggest employers. They provide competition. Diversity. And many of us had parents who set them up.

Consume wisely: Help planet, farmers and the poor

kids-painting-green-growth-plants-freefrits-ahlefeldt

Everyone has a bum, but not everyone has a toilet.

Female in induced coma after highway crash

The view from the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter of this afternoon's crash at Halfway Creek.

One person in a coma, one in surgery

It's official: Iluka's IGA is the best

The IGA Iluka team: Back row (from left), Karen Collett (Deli Manager), Kacee Haydon (Liquor Manager), Jo Kempshall (Supervisor), Deb Pyne (Perishables Manager); front row, Leanne Roberts (Produce Manager), Cole Anderson (Store Manager), Jack Shaw (Storeman).

LOCAL supermarket placed first out of 1479 stores nationwide

Local Partners

Jacaranda Crowning in pictures

Check out all the pictures from a big night at the Jacaranda Queen crowning.

JADA winner flattered to be chosen by Ken Done

SUCCESS: 2016 JADA judge Ken Done AM congratulates winner Adam Cusack at the exhibition opening at the Grafton Regional Gallery while director Jude McBean looks on.

Major prize winner In Plain Sight for legendary Australian artist

Annie to bring double the fun

Paul Oehlmann (Oliver Warbucks), Tracie-marie Seipel (Grace Farrell), Margaret Ramsey (Miss Hannigan) and Piper Ramsey (Annie) ham it up before they take to the stage for the Clarence Coast Theatrical Society's performance of Annie over the next two weeks.

It's double the fun for these kids performing in Annie

Double Shot of a Jaca tradition

YOUR SHOT: Just like the good ol' days Double Shot will bring the Jacaranda Hotel car park to life this Jacaranda Thursday, November 3.

Dancing in streets at the Jacaranda Hotel for Jaca's big day

Clarence Valley grudge match shaping up to be a cracker

DANGER MAN: Former Australian under-19 speedster Brad Chard is one CRCA bowler the Lower River batsmen will treat with caution.

Representative cricket comes to Ulmarra this Sunday.

Kevin Jonas shares first picture of daughter

Kevin Jonas shares first picture of daughter

Kevin Jonas has shared the first picture of his new baby daughter.

Kim Kardashian unlikely to attend charity ball for late dad

Kim Kardashian

Mum Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian will go

Annie to bring double the fun

Paul Oehlmann (Oliver Warbucks), Tracie-marie Seipel (Grace Farrell), Margaret Ramsey (Miss Hannigan) and Piper Ramsey (Annie) ham it up before they take to the stage for the Clarence Coast Theatrical Society's performance of Annie over the next two weeks.

It's double the fun for these kids performing in Annie

Brisbane readies for second Marvel invasion

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Thor, Iron Man and Captain America characters to feature

WATCH: Teen magician's daring straight jacket stunt

THE PLUNGE: 15-year-old Jeffrey 'Jeffro' Bennett is attempting to escape from a straight jacket while blindfolded and submerged in Carole Park Swimming Centre.

Teen will throw himself into pool locked into a straight jacket

Miranda Kerr intruder hand-delivered 'love note'

The "jibber-jabber" was largely filled with unintelligible phrases

Prince Harry 'dating Suits actor Meghan Markle'

Prince Harry is not giving anything away about his rumoured romance with Suits star Meghan Markle.

Harry is said to be “besotted” by the brunette beauty

Red hot sellers offering red hot small acreage package

26 King Parrot Parade, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 4 $529,000

The family is calling us to Bundaberg and we are super keen to join them now that they are too far away for a day trip! With a selling attitude like that comes a...

Beachside Bargain

54a Main Street, Wooli 2462

House 2 1 1 $399,000

If your wishlist includes: Beachfront home River views Solid holiday income return Bargain priced investment then this property ticks all the boxes! Nestled in...

Price Reduced!

262 Black Mountain Road, Nymboida 2460

Rural 3 2 5 $280000

Private, remote, secluded and enjoying a near bird's eye view of the Nymboida region, 262 Black Mountain Road has lifestyle written all over it. As you arrive...

NEATLY PRESENTED FARM HOUSE ON 2 ACRES

236 Watts Lane, Harwood 2465

3 1 2 $369,000

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! This very neatly presented three bedroom farm house is set on a landscaped 8,397 m2 ( over 2 acre ) block in a...

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 5 AUCTION

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

Bring Us Your Offers!

18 Clarence Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Less than 5 minutes from the CBD this lovingly restored Queenslander-style residence boasts much more than your standard old-world charm... Polished timber...

As Big As a House!

67 Breimba Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 4 3 $ 315,000

and#8203;What do you get when you couple size and location with a great price tag? A property that is bound to appeal to the market and sell very...

Market Mover

18 Flaherty Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This property is sure to grab the attention of all investors, first home buyers and downsizer's alike. This well presented, neat and sweet home has a great view...

YOUR ACRES ARE AWAITING!

8 Zietsch Close, Warragai Creek 2460

Rural 0 0 6 $200000-$300000

Don't look a gift horse in the mouth They say'. When sellers say Let's go to Auction' you know that they are committed to a sale and there is nothing as enticing...

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Maclean's highest house sale this decade

SOLD: Ray White real estate agent Alan Bruchert has just put a new sticker on Maclean's most expensive house to sell in a decade.

Unique riverfront home sells for more than $920,000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!