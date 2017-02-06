Another week, another heatwave

SUMMER is showing no signs of easing off the heat, with another week of warm temperatures expected again in the Clarence Valley.

If you thought last month was hot you weren't wrong either, as Grafton sweated through above average temperatures for the month.

In January this year, Grafton recorded an average maximum temperature of 32°C, almost two degrees warmer than the average for January recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology from 1966 to 2015. Yamba's January was exactly two degrees warmer than the average recorded from 1944 to 2014, with January's maximum average reaching 28.5°C in 2017.

Today, the mercury is tipped to hit 37°C in Grafton and 31°C in Yamba, before dropping to the high 20s with a cool, showery change coming from the south.

The heat will return by the end of the week, with Grafton expected to hit 38°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Weatherzone forecaster Ben Domensino said the exceptionally hot start to the year has been attributed to abnormally high pressure to the east of Australia, causing less cloud and more frequent northerly winds over Australia eastern inland, which is producing a stagnant pool of very hot air.