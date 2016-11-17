Super moon photo portrays Grafton Bridge's rustic charm

THE predicted supermoon for Monday night was a cloud-covered disappointment for many in the Clarence Valley. But for Anthony Duff, a bit of patience has reaped rewards, with this spectacular image of the moon behind the Grafton bridge.

Working with a phone app to see where the moon would rise on Tuesday, he pre-visualised the shot with the Grafton bridge in the foreground, and headed to the South Grafton Jetty.

"I started standing on the jetty, but it was moving too much for the long exposure I wanted, so I moved back to the concrete near the jetty and took the photos from there," Anthony said.

"The moon started rising at about 8.15pm, and I only had a 10 minute window as it rose behind another set of clouds."

The image is a single capture of the scene, and Anthony has toned back the brightness of the moon in post to get more detail in the shot.

Anthony said he had started taking an interest in landscape photography in the last year, and working more on finding interesting composition for his images.

To see more of this work, visit his Instagram account @duffysphotography.