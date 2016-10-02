Antique candles a craft fair hit

Julie Strowski who was selling home made candles in antique glass and crystal and the Quota International of Lower Clarence Craft Fair on Saturday.

JULIE Strowski started making soy candles as a way to use all the glass and crystal she had collected over the years.

"I just wanted to come up with an idea, and (making candles) was something I wanted to do,” she said.

"It's really nice for wedding tables, as a centre piece for wedding tables, bridesmaids gifts, nice pieces for tables at home.

"You don't have to light them to get the smell through the house.

"And when you light them all the crystal glitters.”

Ms Strowski began collecting glass many years ago.

"I just love old things, antiques, and actually my neighbour got me onto it so we collect together,” she said.

"We go around when we have days off we collect glass and then I make the candles.”

Ms Stowski said the soy she uses is one of the most eco-friendly ones around.

"It's the most friendly, cleanest burning soy wax that you can get on the market,” she said.

Ms Stowski was having an extremely successful day with one lady purchasing six candles at once.

You can find Ms Stowski's candles at Gail's Gifts in Maclean.