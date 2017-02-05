Anytime Fitness celebrates a year

The crew from Anytime Fitness break out the cake to celebrate their one year in business.

IT may be the only time you'll see cake in their gym, but after one year of hard work for owners of Anytime Fitness Grafton Jenny Ryder and Kathryn Langford, they think they deserve to celebrate.

"We're actually the number one rated Anytime Fitness in Australia for member satisfaction out of 450 clubs,” Kathryn said.

"We're so proud of what we've achieved, we change lives every day and our member base is growing non stop.”

And while most people might think you might feel drained after the gym, Jenny said their efforts in the past year to make it an inclusive space has paid dividends.

"We set goals for ourselves, and we've achieved them in the first six months... and now we're aiming towards the turnaround club of the year award at the annual gala,” she said

"Our philosophy is about making sure the gym is for everyone, and taking a genuine interest in our members and guiding them every step of the way.

"Taking the first step is a really hard thing, but we say be brave, and we'll take care of you.”