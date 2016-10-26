Appeal for information over assault on woman

Police are appealing for information in relation to an assault on a woman in Woolgoolga in February.

POLICE are appealing for information over an assault on a woman at Woolgoolga earlier this year.

A woman, 19, was approached by a man on Woolgoolga's main beach who asked for assistance on Sunday, February 14 at 5pm, police said.

The woman assisted the man and was later assaulted by him in Market St.

Coffs Clarence detectives were later notified of the incident and commenced inquiries.

After protracted investigations, police would like to speak with a man who may be able to assist with inquiries.

He is described by police as being sub-continental in appearance, aged about 25-30, 180cm tall and 80-90kg with short black hair and a bushy black beard.

The man was last seen wearing dark long pants, a light-coloured long-sleeve shirt, a silver-coloured bangle on his left wrist and was barefoot.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information can be given anonymously.