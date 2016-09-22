25°
News

Are government staffers talking Wentworth Park sale?

Chris Calcino
| 22nd Sep 2016 7:00 AM
Greyhounds race at the Wentworth Park ahead of the industry's July 2017 shutdown.
Greyhounds race at the Wentworth Park ahead of the industry's July 2017 shutdown.

PREMIER Mike Baird has denied meeting developers about selling the Wentworth Park greyhound track, but whether departmental staff have discussed a sell-off is less clear.

Reports aired on 2GB radio this week spoke of secret talks between developers, including Multiplex, about building a 360-apartment complex on the Crown land after greyhound racing has been banned.

Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair confirmed to parliament the premier had not attended any meeting, adding there would be "no residential and commercial use" of greyhound tracks on Crown land.

"The government will be working with the community, local councils, Greyhound Racing NSW and racing clubs to find new sporting or community uses for greyhound race tracks located on Crown land, including Wentworth Park," he said.

Opposition upper house MP Walt Secord pressed Mr Blair to go on the record to say no departmental staff had attended the meeting.

"There is no plan to sell or develop Wentworth Park," Mr Blair responded.

He did not explicitly answer whether staff were present, but added he was "not aware of any meeting".

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  developer, greyhound, greyhound ban, greyhound racing, greyhound racing ban, nsw politics

