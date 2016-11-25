30°
Are you up-to-date with new boat laws?

Jarrard Potter
| 25th Nov 2016 10:00 AM
Boaters are being urged to familiarise themselves with changes to boating laws.
Boaters are being urged to familiarise themselves with changes to boating laws.

A STATE-WIDE boating safety campaign will begin this weekend, with Roads and Maritime Services boating safety officers and NSW Police Officers taking to the water to promote safe boating behaviour.

Changes to boating laws were introduced earlier this year, and include a reduction in maximum speed for travelling near other boats, the shoreline or people in the water, from 10 to 6 knots.

RMS acting maritime director Michael Drake said the campaign will run from November 26 to December 4.

"The aim is to encourage people to refresh their knowledge on the safe navigation rules - particularly if they obtained a boat licence a while ago," Mr Drake said.

"The new Marine Safety Regulation 2016 came into effect on 1 July and includes new streamlined and simplified requirements for wearing lifejackets and some changes to penalties and disqualification periods.

"The new legislation also includes reforms to boat driver licensing, including streamlining licence classes and application requirements, simplifying fee structure and the introduction of a 10-year boat licence."

Mr Drake said boaters should refresh their knowledge on the general safe navigation requirements including keeping a proper lookout, vessel give way rules and operating at a safe speed.

"Safety is paramount on our waterways and boaters should be ensuring they are up to date with requirements for boating safely," he said.

