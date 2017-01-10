Arrest over guns and drugs found at Glenugie property

UNREGISTERED guns, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and ammunition found at a Glenugie property have resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old man.

The man, who is expected to appear in Grafton Local Court today, has been in custody since Coffs/Clarence officers executed a search warrant at a home on Dinjerra Rd on Monday.

During the search, police located and seized quantities of cannabis, cocaine, methylamphetamine, two firearms, ammunition and cash.A 36-year-old was arrested at the location and taken to Grafton Police Station, where he was charged with 12 offences.

These include two counts of possession of an unregistered and unauthorised firearm, not keeping a firearm safely, possess of ammunition without holding a license and drug-related charges.

He was also charged with handling an explosive or precursor without authorisation.