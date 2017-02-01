37°
ARTEFACTS: Bridges exhibition opens at Yamba Museum

Jude McBean | 1st Feb 2017 4:35 PM
EXHIBITION: Detail of Malcolm King's Sportsmans Creek Bridge, 2016 part of The Bridges: The First Year project now showing at Yamba Museum.
EXHIBITION: Detail of Malcolm King's Sportsmans Creek Bridge, 2016 part of The Bridges: The First Year project now showing at Yamba Museum.

THE Bridges: The First Year is moving to its second venue and from Wednesday February 9 will be on show at the Kirk, Yamba Museum.

This exhibition presents artworks created by artists involved in the inaugural year of The Bridges, a project coordinated by the Grafton Regional Gallery in partnership with Roads and Maritime Services.

The Bridges was launched in July 2016 with a public call for artist expressions of interest to artistically and creatively respond to the construction and progress of the four Clarence Valley bridges set for delivery in the upcoming years - the Grafton, Harwood, Sportsmans Creek and Tabulam bridges.

The Bridges: The First Year artists are: Robyn Sweaney, Robyn Tychsen, John Van Der Kolk, Stacey Conridge, Malcolm King, Simon Hughes and Curt Edwards. Being the first year of the project, many of the artists have focused on recording and interpreting the existing bridges that span the Clarence River at Grafton, Harwood, and Tabulam, and Sportsmans Creek at Lawrence.

Two of these bridges - Tabulam and Sportsmans Creek - are being replaced, while the Grafton and Harwood Bridges will have new bridges built next to them. Other works also importantly capture the houses that stood where the new Grafton Bridge and approaching areas are to be built.

The Yamba Museum is one of the partners in this five-year project and The Bridges will no doubt be as loved in the Lower Clarence as it was at the gallery. The Bridges: The First Year will be on show at The Kirk, Yamba Museum from until March 25, 2017.

New exhibitions and events

A new suite of exhibitions and events start with an official opening at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

South Grafton-based artist Chris Hazell is presenting a series of portraits in her solo exhibition, Cynosure. What a Life! The rock photography of Tony Mott from the State Library of New South Wales opens in the main gallery. We have selected portraits from our collection to complement these two exhibitions and in the studio Disconnections is being presented by Cinnamon Jarrett.

All members of the public are invited to the opening at 11am on Saturday, February 11, a free event. Clarence Valley Councillor Greg Clancy is officially opening the exhibitions followed by an artist talk by Chris Hazell. Complimentary morning tea is provided and we would love you to book in for catering purposes.

Be quick

Our popular exhibitions on show, The First Bridges exhibition, a solo exhibition by Wendy Stokes, a selection of the work by the visual art students of the 2016 HSC from Maclean, Grafton and South Grafton high schools and flowers by the O'Grady sisters and artists of the Grafton Art Club form our summer holiday display. They close at 4pm on Saturday.

The Grafton Regional Gallery is open 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday.

The gallery is a cultural service of the Clarence Valley Council.

Input community plan

We need your input to help guide the development of the Community Strategic Plan.

The purpose of the plan is to identify the community's main priorities and aspirations for the future of the Clarence, and plan strategies to achieve them.

These strategies will take into consideration the issues that may affect the community and the level of resources that will realistically be available.

It is not only the council who will deliver these strategies, but also other stakeholders such as the State Government and various community groups.

The Clarence Valley Council community development officers are holding focus groups over the next two weeks with various community groups as well as listening posts and workshop meetings.

Community "Listening Posts” are on now from 10am to 2pm each day at Grafton Shopping until February 4, in Maclean (outside the butcher shop) to February 4 and at Yamba Shopping Fair to February 3.

Community "Town Hall” workshop meetings (from 5.30pm to 7.30pm) are being held at the Grafton Community and Function Centre on February 8 and 10, Maclean Civic Hall on February 9 and 11 and Yamba Community Centre on Sunday, February 12.

Alternatively you can go online and complete a survey at Clarence Conversations or send your ideas, comments and aspirations in an email to CommunityPlan@clarence .nsw.gov.au.

Opportunities for artists

Check out Arts Northern Rivers' website for details on various art prizes, artist in residencies, public art commissions and lots more industry information. ANR is a major resource for all artists and performers in the Northern Rivers.

Arts Northern Rivers is the peak arts body of our region. ANR works with individuals, organisations and government to generate, promote and advocate for the arts and creative industries in the Northern Rivers region of NSW.

It is supported by Arts NSW and the seven local governments in our region to ensure access to arts and cultural activity for everyone.

You can receive regular updates by subscribing to their email newsletter and join ANR on Facebook, Twitter, Vimeo and Instagram. ANR delivers an annual program of projects and workshops, a dedicated strategy for supporting and sustaining indigenous art and culture and provides information and advice for individuals in our region.

2016 JADA opens at Caboolture

Tomorrow the 2016 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award Touring Exhibition opens at the Caboolture Regional Art Gallery on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland.

I will present a floor talk to place the drawings in the context of contemporary Australian drawing practice.

The focus of the talk will be the winner and the four acquisitions of our big drawing award that is held each two years.

Caboolture is the first of eight venues to which the 2016 JADA is travelling, returning to Grafton in August 2018 for dispersal.

Help advise the gallery

Residents in the Clarence Valley and nearby are invited to apply to be a member of the Grafton Regional Gallery's advisory committee. If you have an interest in the visual arts in the Clarence Valley and would like to contribute to the development of the gallery's exhibitions and events consider applying for the committee.

The advisory committee meets four times a year at the gallery on a Wednesday evening.

Contact the gallery for an information package. Applications close February 17.

The Grafton Regional Gallery is a cultural service of the Clarence Valley Council. The gallery is located at 158 Fitzroy St, Grafton and is open from 10am-4pm from Tuesday to Sunday. Entry is by gold coin donation.

Topics:  artefacts bridges clarence river whatson

