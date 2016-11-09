30°
ARTEFACTS: Seeing art through the looking glass

Jude McBean | 9th Nov 2016 1:45 PM
IMPRESSIVE IMAGE: Grafton Gallery artist in residence Gosia Wlodarczak's 2015 frost drawing for MSK Ghent, Belgium. Gosia will be creating a similar work in Grafton this week in the Grafton Shoppingworld Link.
SINCE arriving in Grafton recently, our artist in residence Gosia Wlodarczak has been busy working on a number of projects.

This week Gosia will create one of her acclaimed "frost drawings” from Caringa's office window in the Shoppingworld Link, Prince St. In this frost drawing, Gosia will work from behind the glass of Caringa's office window and draw a real-time interpretation of people walking through the Shoppingworld Link.

Gosia creates her drawings with temporary white pen, almost covering the glass in white lines and shapes. It is quite incredible to see Gosia at work, and her drawings are unique. Make sure you stroll through the Shoppingworld Link this week to see Gosia and her frost drawing in progress. The completed drawing will be on show in Caringa's window until December 9.

Gosia has also been working on two other projects as part of her artist residency. In Situations Grafton - Coffee Project Gosia and her partner Longin have been drinking coffee at cafes and shops across Grafton.

While they enjoy their coffees, Gosia creates short drawings of the people and spaces surrounding them in the café. You can see the results of the Coffee Project in Gosia's studio at the Grafton Regional Gallery. Alongside this, Gosia and Longin have also been working on their Process Capsule Grafton - Jacaranda Project.

In this epic project Gosia and Longin are taking photographs to record and document jacaranda trees across Grafton, and capture their locations as well as their physical beauty through photography. These photographs will then become part of a large-scale digital photographic collage.

Gosia has held more than 50 solo exhibitions and 40 performances in Australia and internationally. She has completed her frost drawings all over the world including at the Museum of Fine Arts in Ghent, Belgium.

In 2013, Wlodarczak was featured in the Phaidon publication Vitamin D2: New Perspectives in Drawing. Born in Poland, Gosia now lives and works in Melbourne.

Royal visit

Last week as part of Jacaranda Festival the Royal Party paid a visit to the gallery for a JADA tour.

The Jacaranda queens and princesses also viewed the other exhibitions on show: Emma Walker's Sediment Songs (Coda), Winners: Past JADA Winners and Acquisitions, and Flowers I - Doris O'Grady.

A portion of the Jacaranda Queen's royal party in the gallery's courtyard during a recent visit. From left: Jacaranda Queen Sharni Wren, Party Princess Shannon Carter and Matron of Honour Carol Smith.

Plunge 2017

Plans for the plunge art and culture festival 2017 have begun and registrations for events to be part of the festival are now open via the Clarence Valley Council website.

Plunge is an annual Clarence Valley festival that supports arts and culture in the region. Events included as part of Plunge range across cultural experiences and events, music, dance and theatre performance, exhibitions, artist trails, workshops, education, teens and kids' activities, as well as art, craft and food markets.

This year the Grafton Regional Gallery has a number of opportunities available for artists at the Plunge pop-up hub, planned for South Grafton. A call-out is open for artists who would like to have a two-week residency at the pop-up hub.

In addition to this, there are also spaces to have an exhibition at the pop-up hub. Expressions of interest for these opportunities are open until Monday, November 21.

Out and About

Students from Iluka Public School enjoyed the Gallery Out and About program last Tuesday. Gallery art educator Kerrie Howland visited with a selection of artworks from the collection. A range of mediums and styles of art were presented and students had a lively day discussing the processes behind these works as well as their cultural importance.

