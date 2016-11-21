32°
News

Ashby fisherman 'died doing what he loved'

Clair Morton
| 21st Nov 2016 9:54 AM
SADLY MISSED: Robert Colyn of Ashby, fishing on Turners Beach Headland in 2014. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner
SADLY MISSED: Robert Colyn of Ashby, fishing on Turners Beach Headland in 2014. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner Debrah Novak

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FISHING pages across Australia have paid tribute to Lower Clarence fisherman Robert Colyn, who drowned while fishing in Yamba last week.

The 45-year-old father from Ashby was casting off the Yamba breakwall on Wednesday evening, when he fell from the rocks and into the water

Despite several attempts to rescue and rescuitate him, he could not be revived.

On several Facebook pages, Mr Colyn has been described as a devoted jew fisherman and family man.

Fellow rock fisherman Damian Cliffe shared a photo of him with a large jew on the Australian LBG Land Based Gamefishing page, saying his passing was a great loss.

"Our thoughts are with his son, fishing partner and best mate Andy, along with the rest of the Colyn family at this time,” he said.

"His passing is a great loss to both the fishing and local communities. Tight lines my man.”

Gold Coast Fishing Fanatics wrote that "the legendary rock fisho died doing what he loved” - chasing big fish from the stones.

"A very sad day indeed,” the post read.

"Rock fishing is the most dangerous recreational activity on the planet with lives lost on a regular basis. Take extreme care when you're rock fishing. No fish is worth dying for.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  ashby fatality robert colyn rock fishing yamba breakwall

Jacaranda tree comes off second best in car crash

Jacaranda tree comes off second best in car crash

A PROMINENT jacaranda tree in an iconic festival precinct was swiftly removed today after it was snapped at the base by a car crash.

LETTER: Rate rise proposal a council money grab

Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.

Increasing rates should be last option, not first

Ashby fisherman 'died doing what he loved'

SADLY MISSED: Robert Colyn of Ashby, fishing on Turners Beach Headland in 2014. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

"...a great loss to both the fishing and local communities”

Survival of 'iconic' species jeopardised by new laws

A koala at the Ipswich Show.

Estimates 2.2 million hectares of koala habitat could go

Local Partners

Clarence Valley arts community embraces new direction

ADAM Wills brings wealth of international experience to his new role in Grafton.

8 things to do this weekend

Sydney Hotshots

Are you looking for something exciting to do this weekend?

Village community rejoices Christmas carols comeback

A picture from a previous Woombah carols.

Christmas cheer comes early for Lower Clarence village

GIG GUIDE: Live acts across the Valley

BLUES ROOM: Kevin Borich will play the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club tomorrow night.

What's on the Clarence Valley live music scene this weekend

Mexican metal outfit Kallidad ready to rock Yamba

ONE-OF-A-KIND SOUND: Kallidad is a three-piece fiesta party band from Sydney. They will play Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Sunday.

Pacific Hotel to pump up the volume this Sunday afternoon

Why you should watch Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Why you should watch Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The next film in the Harry Potter franchise hit cinemas last week and takes audiences to a whole new magical world with a spellbinding new cast of characters.

Susan Boyle wants a baby

Susan Boyle has revealed that she wants a baby

Adele adds second Brisbane show to meet demand

Singer Adele

FIND out where and when you can get tickets.

Pacific Rim 2 to film in Queensland

Charlie Hunnam and Rinko Kikuchi in a scene from the movie Pacific Rim.

SCI-FI sequel to employ nearly 300 Queensland-based crew members.

Brad Pitt quit family meeting

Brad Pitt reportedly "stormed out" of a meeting with his children

Kanye kills concert after just 30 minutes

Kanye West

Kanye West stormed off stage at his concert after just 30 minutes.

Davey Woder a real contender for X Factor title

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

MACKAY native, who now lives in Logan, gets all-star endorsement.

SELLERS HAVE BOUGHT ELSEWHERE SECURE NOW PRIOR TO CHRISTMAS!

12 Silky Oak Close, Lawrence 2460

House 5 2 4 Auction

Lawrence is a family orientated country town central to Grafton and Yamba and a mere 13km trip by ferry and riverside road to the funky little town of Maclean. The...

Waiting For Its New Owner

1/35 O'Grady's Lane, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $395,000

Are you looking for the ideal coastal investment property or place to live? If so then we have the perfect place for you. Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac...

All on your families doorstep!

37 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Imagine the convenience of having all the facilities that the beautiful riverside township of Maclean has to offer, right on your doorstep. This is what the...

BIG On Space, Position, and Potential

48 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 5 3 2 Auction

Enjoying a northerly aspect to Yamba's Marina and the river this incredibly spacious home captures impressive panoramic views from all living areas while still...

SOLD BY DANIEL KELLY

10 Acacia Circuit, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 3 $979,000

Designed to absolute perfection and built specifically to suit this sought after north-east facing waterfront position, this truly impressive property is one that...

Impressive Lifestyle Property Ticks All Boxes

3464 Pringles Way, Lawrence 2460

House 6 3 6 $580,000

Commanding your attention this grand home is big on size, location and features sure to impress even the most fastidious buyer. Beautifully maintained both inside...

It&#39;s A No-Brainer!

17 Bayview Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $535,000

Well presented and very well planned, this quality brick and tile home is an absolute no-brainer when it comes to buying opportunities in the current market. With...

The Place To Be This Summer!

32/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $629,000

Perfect as a holiday home, perfect as your permanent home and an all round great investment opportunity, this beachfront apartment is one that you simply can't...

DECLARE YOUR PRICE AND BATTLE TO WIN!

327 Dobie Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 5 FASTRAK

100% a family home and positioned on the Western side of the race course, 327 Dobie Street not only has great street appeal with features such as new roofing and...

Few and Far Between

14 Telopea Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $349,000

Enjoying a 670m2 block and a location that not only has you within 5 minutes walk from the local shopping and medical centres, but also taking in a reserve outlook...

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!