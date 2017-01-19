Aussie Eagles set to soar at South Club

THE Australian Eagles Tribute Show (AES) delivers possibly the country's most authentic reproduction of the recorded works of the legendary multi-platinum selling US group The Eagles.

Performing their greatest hits from the country-tinged Take It Easy to the soul-drenched One Of These Nights to the hard-rocking Life In The Fast Lane to the show-stopping Hotel California the six-piece Australian Eagles Show deliver a two-hour tribute show that showcases their crystalline vocal harmonies backed with a powerful double guitar attack, luxurious keyboards and solid rhythm section.

Priding themselves on their professionalism, Australian Eagles Show also enhance their musical performance with a state-of-the-art sound and lighting package to intensify the tribute experience and entertain audiences ranging from the casual fan to the diehard fanatic.

The Australian Eagles Show performs with attention to detail that has to be seen and heard to be believed. This amazing show strives in every aspect to pay ultimate tribute to the musical mastery of a band they all adore.