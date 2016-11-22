Aussie milk the right formula for China

Alex Wang and Peter Verry from Peloris Global Sourcing with Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker.

NORTH Coast dairy farmers are benefiting from an innovative new streamlined quarantine clearance system that is expediting the delivery of fresh Norco milk into China.

With fresh Australian milk selling for $8 to 10$ a litre in China, Norco milk is highly sought after, Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said after his visit to the Suzhou bonded zone in Shanghai.

"Chinese consumers prefer Australian dairy products, like those produced by Norco, which they believe are safe and healthy," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"The new clearance process developed by Woolgoolga-based company Peloris Global Sourcing (PGS) makes it possible for Norco milk to be on shelves in Chinese stores within a few days of being processed.

"China has strict food health and safety standards that often require time-consuming testing of imported dairy products before they can be released for sale," he said.

"The PGS system ensures that the milk is kept cold throughout the entire export process, managing the 'cold chain' with high-tech sensors and monitors which provide the Chinese authorities with accurate, secure, and reliable data.

"With this data, the Chinese authorities have confidence to release shipments for sale to Chinese consumers sooner."