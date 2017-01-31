Australia Day date debate: Sadness turns to hope in Grafton

EXPERIENCE: Uncle Roger Duroux, Bianca Monaghan and Dean Loadsman will run a free workshop on contemporary Aboriginal issues and culture in response to opinions of Australia Day.

THE social media backlash against a local change.org petition supporting a change of date for Australia Day has spurred a Grafton-based Aboriginal business to reach out to the community.

Following an article published in The Daily Examiner on January 28, 'To Change or Not to Change', scores of people took to Facebook to defend holding our most patriotic day on January 26, a day which is mourned by many Aboriginals as one of great sorrow and despair.

The responses were fast and in some cases, furious; 'get over it', 'it's Australia Day, not invasion day', 'changing the date will still not make them happy'.

Sentiments expressed in the public forum left Bianca Monaghan, co-founder of the Balun Budjarahm Cultural Experience, dismayed.

Which is why she, Dean Loadsman and local Elder Roger Duroux, decided to run a free cultural understanding workshop in an attempt to have an open discussion about Aboriginal culture.

"Through our business we do this for other businesses and organisations, but from some of the comments and vibe of Australia Day, and people not understanding where our opinions come from, we decided to put this workshop on for free," Ms Monaghan said.

"I suppose it's just disappointing that in 2017 we're still having these issues.

"Everyone says get over it - that's always the answer- but some people haven't taken five minutes to understand where we are coming from. We all want to move on together but to do that we need to change the date."

Set to be held from 9am-2.30pm on February 11, the free session at the Gurelgham Healing Centre in Victoria St, Grafton will be open to anyone and everyone interested in talking about Aboriginal issues in a safe and respectful environment.

Ms Monaghan said a lot of people seemed interested so far, but were unsure about coming along.

"People are thinking it's going to be an 'us' and 'them' thing; that's not it at all," she said.

"It's just about talking about those issues in an open and respectful matter. People can come along without feeling they're going to be labelled.

"We're not there to lay blame on anyone; the day is not about bringing past up again, but to move forward. If people want to ask questions we're not going to be offended."

There will also be free morning tea and lunch provided.

"Please come along with an open mind and learn more about this great country we all call home," Ms Monaghan said.

"All we ask of you is your time."