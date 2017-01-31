38°
News

Australia Day date debate: Sadness turns to hope in Grafton

Clair Morton
| 31st Jan 2017 5:00 PM
EXPERIENCE: Uncle Roger Duroux, Bianca Monaghan and Dean Loadsman will run a free workshop on contemporary Aboriginal issues and culture in response to opinions of Australia Day.
EXPERIENCE: Uncle Roger Duroux, Bianca Monaghan and Dean Loadsman will run a free workshop on contemporary Aboriginal issues and culture in response to opinions of Australia Day. facebook

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE social media backlash against a local change.org petition supporting a change of date for Australia Day has spurred a Grafton-based Aboriginal business to reach out to the community.

Following an article published in The Daily Examiner on January 28, 'To Change or Not to Change', scores of people took to Facebook to defend holding our most patriotic day on January 26, a day which is mourned by many Aboriginals as one of great sorrow and despair.

The responses were fast and in some cases, furious; 'get over it', 'it's Australia Day, not invasion day', 'changing the date will still not make them happy'.

Sentiments expressed in the public forum left Bianca Monaghan, co-founder of the Balun Budjarahm Cultural Experience, dismayed.

Which is why she, Dean Loadsman and local Elder Roger Duroux, decided to run a free cultural understanding workshop in an attempt to have an open discussion about Aboriginal culture.

"Through our business we do this for other businesses and organisations, but from some of the comments and vibe of Australia Day, and people not understanding where our opinions come from, we decided to put this workshop on for free," Ms Monaghan said.

"I suppose it's just disappointing that in 2017 we're still having these issues.

"Everyone says get over it - that's always the answer- but some people haven't taken five minutes to understand where we are coming from. We all want to move on together but to do that we need to change the date."

Set to be held from 9am-2.30pm on February 11, the free session at the Gurelgham Healing Centre in Victoria St, Grafton will be open to anyone and everyone interested in talking about Aboriginal issues in a safe and respectful environment.

Ms Monaghan said a lot of people seemed interested so far, but were unsure about coming along.

"People are thinking it's going to be an 'us' and 'them' thing; that's not it at all," she said.

"It's just about talking about those issues in an open and respectful matter. People can come along without feeling they're going to be labelled.

"We're not there to lay blame on anyone; the day is not about bringing past up again, but to move forward. If people want to ask questions we're not going to be offended."

There will also be free morning tea and lunch provided.

"Please come along with an open mind and learn more about this great country we all call home," Ms Monaghan said.

"All we ask of you is your time."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  aboriginal culture australia day date change petition racism

Australia Day date debate: Sadness turns to hope in Grafton

Australia Day date debate: Sadness turns to hope in Grafton

THE social media backlash against a local change.org petition supporting a change of date for Australia Day has spurred a Grafton business to reach out.

Excited to start high school

ALL SMILES: South Grafton High School Year 7 students (from left) Lewis Reilly, Caleb Ford, Jess Fuller and Viola Campbell with their year adviser Lianne Fisher.

Students meet their new classmates while trying not to get lost

South Grafton: A town with a lot to offer

Robyn Holloway of Nice Rack in South Grafton.

"It's lively, bright, alternative, it's got a nice feel about it."

Burning desire for the wheel of fire

CONSPICUOUS: The impressive flowers and fruit of the Firewheel Tree.

On a walk around Grafton these beautiful trees can be found.

Local Partners

Australia Day date debate: Sadness turns to hope in Grafton

THE social media backlash against a local change.org petition supporting a change of date for Australia Day has spurred a Grafton business to reach out.

South Grafton: A town with a lot to offer

Robyn Holloway of Nice Rack in South Grafton.

"It's lively, bright, alternative, it's got a nice feel about it."

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Brothers' speedsters determined to go back-to-back

CHAMPIONS: Last year's winning Brothers' quintet including Mitch Kroehnert (second from left).

Kroehnert claims CRCA relay a done deal for Brothers.

4 things to do this weekend

HANGING: Maclean High School Year 8 student Finn O'Neill gets vertical on the half pipe at the Yamba skate park.

All the things you can do this weekend

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

ERIK Thomson and Michelle Langstone discuss Fiona and George's kiss and where it might lead.

Alter Bridge supports announced

Like A Storm announced as supports for Alter Bridge who will be touring AUstralia. Photo Contributed

New Zealand brothers announced as supports

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

Whovians, get those tissues ready - The Doctor is out of here.

My Kitchen Rules' return tops ratings

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice

Medics called in for I'm A Celebrity drama

“One of them is actually in my ear, it is killing me”

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

My Kitchen Rules is off and running with Tassie sweethearts

Tasmania's Damo and Caz Aherne pictured during their instant restaurant on My Kitchen Rules.

BUT it's 'angry, angry man' Tyson who steals the spotlight.

AN OPPORTUNITY ALL SHOULD CONSIDER!

2 Margaret Crescent, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 6 AUCTION

Investors, first home buyers, tradies or perhaps even developers; this property offered for sale under the hammer is bursting with features that others just don't...

Views to Die For!!

Lot 36 Gwydir Highway, Cangai 2460

Rural 0 0 Auction

Located roughly 60klms out of Grafton, this large 769 acre rural alotment is rugged and natural. Backing onto Gibraltar Range National Park, it goes without...

The Ultimate Beach Lifestyle

1/40 Beachside Way, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $419,000

Only a stones throw to Pippi Beach and an easy stroll to Yamba's CBD and restaurants this modern and stylish single level villa is set in a high quality secure...

MAIN STREET OPPORTUNITY

45 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 $485,000

Rare listing in the heart of Iluka and only 100m to the Bay. Opposite Motel and between shopping precincts. Corner commercial block 1350 m2 area. Renovated...

Nice Unit At An Affordable Price

2/10 Hammond Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 2 1 1 $265,000

With prices climbing this single level 2 bedroom villa offers outstanding value for money. Easy, low maintenance living in a very well presented complex of only 3.

Escape From The Hustle and Bustle

L2-369 Fortis Creek Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Immerse yourself in nature with this stunning approximately 170 acre parcel of ... AUCTION

Immerse yourself in nature with this stunning approximately 170 acre parcel of land. Perfect for those looking to escape from the hustle and bustle. The property...

Delightful Downsizer

73 Hoof Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Located in a flood free position, this delightful low set brick and tile home is the perfect opportunity for buyers in the market who are looking to downsize and...

PRICE REDUCED - UNDER $500K

3 Tolga Place, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 4 $499,000

Immaculatly presented, 3 Tolga Place, Junction Hill is a high quality construction brick and tile home designed appropriately for the most functional use of its...

Perfect Family Home In Great Location

21 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This very comfortable family home is spread over one single level and offers a relaxed lifestyle for those who are looking for their new family home. On offer is...

Peaceful Hillside Delight

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

Yamba had the most expensive units and houses over the year to October.

Yamba houses sell for median of $500,000 each

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!