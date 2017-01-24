Australia Day: Things to do in the Clarence

UP THEY GO: The NSW, Australian and Aboriginal flags begin to rise on Australia Day.

Barefoot Bowls for Mental Health

WHEN: 5pm

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Join in on a family fun day on the greens at Maclean Bowling Club as they raise money for the Clarence Valley Ride for Youth. There will be a sausage sizzle, face painting and tattoos, raffles and games. Everyone is encouraged to dress as their favourite Australian.

Don't miss 2 Way Street, who will be performing as part of the fundraiser.

Entry is $5. Everyone is welcome, no experience needed.

Glenreagh CWA breakfast

WHEN: 8am

WHERE: 72 Coramba St, Glenreagh

Details: Breakfast, flag raising, morning tea followed by Australia Day presentations.

Memorial paddle

WHEN: 8.30am

WHERE: Red Rock Boat Ramp, Ford St, Red Rock

DETAILS: Red Rock-Corindi SLSC is holding its inaugural Bruce Green Memorial Paddle on Australia Day. To honour Bruce's tradition of paddling up the Red Rock River on Australia Day every year, the club holds this event to remember Bruce and his contribution to the club.

Cost is $15 per person. Children must be registered with a responsible paddling adult.

All participants paddling a kayak or canoe must be wearing a life jacket. Participants will paddle from the boat ramp around buoys at Jew Fish point and return to the boat ramp.

The paddle will be followed by a sausage sizzle in Red Rock Reserve with lucky number draws and raffles on the day.

Billy Cart Derby

WHERE: Maclean Showground

DETAILS: This is a great family activity on Australia Day and you can be assured of some exciting racing down the big showground hill. Registration is from 8am and scrutineering of carts is from 9am. Racing starts at 10am.

There are three age groups: 8-11 years, 12-16 years, Open - 17 plus.

All drivers must wear a motor bike helmet, gloves (gloves can be riggers, cycle or other suitable gloves), long-sleeve overalls or long-sleeve shirt or trousers, and closed-in footwear. Entry fee is $5 for juniors up to 17 years and $10 for 17 years and over. All entry fees go into prize money.

The Lions Club will have some carts available for those who do not have one. There is no excuse - if you want to race there will be carts available. The only proviso is you must have correct racing clothing. Details: Laurie Fitzpatrick (0418431567) or Jeff Sproal (0412651429).

Yamba flag raising

WHEN: 9am

WHERE: Yamba Museum

DETAILS: The Port of Yamba Historical Society's Australia Day flag raising ceremony will be held at 9am at the Yamba Museum next to the golf club. It will be followed by tea and damper. Guest speaker will be Clarence Valley councillor Peter Ellem. If the weather is inclement, the ceremony will move to the golf club.

Lawrence flag raising

WHEN: 9am

WHERE: Lawrence Park

DETAILS: Following the Australia Day flag raising, there will be a DIY morning tea in the park. There will also be a barbecue lunch at the Lawrence Golf Club at 11.30am (gold coin donation), followed by fun and games. A prize will be awarded for the best Australian outfit. Details: Lorna 66477377, Patricia 66477155

Iluka flag raising

WHEN: 9am

WHERE: Iluka Community Hall

DETAILS: Head down to the Iluka Community hall for the flag raising, followed by AIR Citizen of the Year Award presentation. Morning tea, damper with syrup, and jam, tea, coffee and cold drinks available.

Wooloweyah RFS celebration

WHEN: 9am

WHERE: Wooloweyah Rural Fire Station

DETAILS: Australia Day barbecue with fire truck displays, fire awareness and demonstrations.

Rapville Pub celebrates Australia Day

WHEN: 12pm

WHERE: Rapville Pub, Rapville

DETAILS: Celebrate Australia Day at the historic Rapville Pub with the band Rawnchi and a free BBQ, pub cricket, egg and spoon races, gumboot and thong throwing with prizes for the kids. The restaurant will also be open. Contact the pub on 6661 7102 for more details and bookings.