40°
News

Australia Day: Things to do in the Clarence

Caitlan Charles
| 24th Jan 2017 8:07 AM
UP THEY GO: The NSW, Australian and Aboriginal flags begin to rise on Australia Day.
UP THEY GO: The NSW, Australian and Aboriginal flags begin to rise on Australia Day. Rodney Stevens

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Barefoot Bowls for Mental Health

WHEN: 5pm

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Join in on a family fun day on the greens at Maclean Bowling Club as they raise money for the Clarence Valley Ride for Youth. There will be a sausage sizzle, face painting and tattoos, raffles and games. Everyone is encouraged to dress as their favourite Australian. 

Don't miss 2 Way Street, who will be performing as part of the fundraiser. 

Entry is $5. Everyone is welcome, no experience needed. 

Glenreagh CWA breakfast

WHEN: 8am

WHERE: 72 Coramba St, Glenreagh

Details: Breakfast, flag raising, morning tea followed by Australia Day presentations.

Memorial paddle

WHEN: 8.30am

WHERE: Red Rock Boat Ramp, Ford St, Red Rock

DETAILS: Red Rock-Corindi SLSC is holding its inaugural Bruce Green Memorial Paddle on Australia Day. To honour Bruce's tradition of paddling up the Red Rock River on Australia Day every year, the club holds this event to remember Bruce and his contribution to the club.

Cost is $15 per person. Children must be registered with a responsible paddling adult.

All participants paddling a kayak or canoe must be wearing a life jacket. Participants will paddle from the boat ramp around buoys at Jew Fish point and return to the boat ramp.

The paddle will be followed by a sausage sizzle in Red Rock Reserve with lucky number draws and raffles on the day.

Billy Cart Derby

WHERE: Maclean Showground

DETAILS: This is a great family activity on Australia Day and you can be assured of some exciting racing down the big showground hill. Registration is from 8am and scrutineering of carts is from 9am. Racing starts at 10am.

There are three age groups: 8-11 years, 12-16 years, Open - 17 plus.

All drivers must wear a motor bike helmet, gloves (gloves can be riggers, cycle or other suitable gloves), long-sleeve overalls or long-sleeve shirt or trousers, and closed-in footwear. Entry fee is $5 for juniors up to 17 years and $10 for 17 years and over. All entry fees go into prize money.

The Lions Club will have some carts available for those who do not have one. There is no excuse - if you want to race there will be carts available. The only proviso is you must have correct racing clothing. Details: Laurie Fitzpatrick (0418431567) or Jeff Sproal (0412651429).

Yamba flag raising

WHEN: 9am

WHERE: Yamba Museum

DETAILS: The Port of Yamba Historical Society's Australia Day flag raising ceremony will be held at 9am at the Yamba Museum next to the golf club. It will be followed by tea and damper. Guest speaker will be Clarence Valley councillor Peter Ellem. If the weather is inclement, the ceremony will move to the golf club.

Lawrence flag raising

WHEN: 9am

WHERE: Lawrence Park

DETAILS: Following the Australia Day flag raising, there will be a DIY morning tea in the park. There will also be a barbecue lunch at the Lawrence Golf Club at 11.30am (gold coin donation), followed by fun and games. A prize will be awarded for the best Australian outfit. Details: Lorna 66477377, Patricia 66477155

Iluka flag raising

WHEN: 9am

WHERE: Iluka Community Hall

DETAILS: Head down to the Iluka Community hall for the flag raising, followed by AIR Citizen of the Year Award presentation. Morning tea, damper with syrup, and jam, tea, coffee and cold drinks available.

Wooloweyah RFS celebration

WHEN: 9am

WHERE: Wooloweyah Rural Fire Station

DETAILS: Australia Day barbecue with fire truck displays, fire awareness and demonstrations.

Rapville Pub celebrates Australia Day

WHEN: 12pm

WHERE: Rapville Pub, Rapville

DETAILS: Celebrate Australia Day at the historic Rapville Pub with the band Rawnchi and a free BBQ, pub cricket, egg and spoon races, gumboot and thong throwing with prizes for the kids. The restaurant will also be open. Contact the pub on 6661 7102 for more details and bookings. 

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  australia day 2017 clarence valley noticeboard whatson

Sunshine Sugar on local shelves

Sunshine Sugar on local shelves

SUNSHINE Sugar is now on sale at SPAR Maclean, as part of the sugar producers recent program to increase their range of products

Heat stress warning as mercury climbs in the Clarence

EGG-TREME HEAT: The Royal Flying Doctor Service has warned of heat stress as the Clarence Valley prepares to fry.

Grafton to hit a top of 40 degrees today

ALS stalwart calls it a day

STANDING DOWN: Aboriginal Legal Services court liaison officer Avery Brown has retired.

Legal service farewells trusted colleague

Why Australia Day must no longer be on January 26

Australian Flag.

Marking Jan 26 had always been about commemorating British arrival.

Local Partners

Ulmarra Ferry closes for maintenance

RMS are advising motorists that there will be closed for maintenance next month

ALS stalwart calls it a day

STANDING DOWN: Aboriginal Legal Services court liaison officer Avery Brown has retired.

Legal service farewells trusted colleague

Festival director joins stars at Sundance

ACTION: Wendy Gibbs, director of the Bent Bridge Film Festival, before heading off to the Sundance Film Festival in the US.

Rubbing shoulders with celebrities at film festival

5 things to do this weekend

Lower Clarence Relay for Life Swim

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, best known for his role in the long-running BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died aged 75.

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Not a good idea to give Ozzy a Ferrari

Kristen Stewart to host SNL

Kristen Stewart will host a pre-Super Bowl episode of SNL next month

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrate son's first birthday

Kylie Minogue will take husband's name

Kylie Minogue will take her fiancé Joshua Sasse's surname

Nicole reveals her biggest parenting challenges

Actress Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman says her kids are ‘deeply attuned' to her moods.

NEW PRICE!

11a Kritsch Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $305,000

If we had a penny for every time someone wanted a low set home in Grafton, brick and tile, modern and well positioned we would be very happy indeed. Positioned off...

Large Family Home, Priced To Go!

3 Swamp Street, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $449,500

With motivated vendors, don’t let this one slip through your fingers. This large 4 bedroom, double garage, split tri level brick home on 1669m2 (approx.) has a lot...

Every Day Is Like A Summer Holiday

42/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 2 2 $560,000

With a prime easterly aspect overlooking Pippi Beach to the Pacific Ocean, this well planned apartment not only presents a great investment opportunity but also...

&quot;Craigmore&quot; - Absolute Beachfront

2/1 Queen Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $640,000

Undoubtedly, the most sought after position in town is the beachfront and when it comes to purchasing in this tightly held area of our market, it doesn't get any...

Penthouse Masterpiece With Spectacular Views

4/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Enjoying a prime position on the northern point of Yamba Hill this opulent penthouse enjoys a level of style and finish that oozes luxury. This architecturally...

Opposite The Beach and Priced To Sell

39/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Apartment 2 2 1 $455,000

Superb ground floor oceanfront apartment located between stunning Pippi Beach and Yamba golf course. Contemporary fit-out combining all of the creature comforts...

As Easy As 1,2,3

5 Toona Place, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $475,000

There is so much about this property that is sure to appeal. Not only is the price incredibly attractive for a home in a location as convenient as this, but the...

The Place To Be This Summer!

32/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $629,000

Perfect as a holiday home, perfect as your permanent home and an all round great investment opportunity, this beachfront apartment is one that you simply can't...

A MASTERPIECE OF GRAND DESIGN - DUAL LIVING and GOLF COURSE POSITIONING

417 BENT STREET, South Grafton 2460

House 6 3 5 Expressions of...

Approx 25 years ago this allotment of over one half an acre was secured and still to this day our sellers are simply glad they did. Positioned for privacy with...

A home best enjoyed with Lambrusco and a Mezze Plate with friends

5 Strauss Place, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 3 $350,000

With a distinct and very elegant Mediterranean design, 5 Strauss Place is a home that anybody in the market should consider. Not only is Strauss Place a quiet...

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

Yamba had the most expensive units and houses over the year to October.

Yamba houses sell for median of $500,000 each

Age no barrier to buying your first home

Older first home buyers are an increasing segment of the housing market.

Older buyers are a growing segment of the first home buyer market

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Rates safe from land value hike

DRIVING GROWTH: The Pacific Highway upgrade has been linked to improved land values.

Figures up in latest valuer-general report

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!