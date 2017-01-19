Australians all let us recoil with an evening of mayhem

Paul Fenech aka Franky Falzoni is back in Grafton with his wacky bunch from Fat Pizza and Housos next Wednesday night.

HE'S made five movies, thousands of live comedy shows and over a hundred half hours of TV comedy and now he and his wild and wacky friends are back in Grafton on Australia Day eve.

After a near sell-out tour in 2016, Logie-winning Paul Fenech returns with a new show in 2017: Fat Pizza Vs Housos wild across NSW tour.

Characters from all the shows Pauly has produced appear in this bourbon- fuelled bogan subwoofer bonanza of comedy.

Crowd games, parody songs, stand-up comedy and never seen before footage create a multimedia unique comedy experience. With a core cast of Pauly from Fat Pizza the best ass in Sunnyvale, Vanessa from Housos, Franky Falzoni and award-winning stand-up comedian Gary Who, the much-maligned copper from Housos, the tour guarantees at least three people in every show will wet themselves laughing.

The tour will also feature two mystery guests who are also cast members from Pauly's shows. Who are they? It's a surprise!

No sacred cows! All stereotypes will be sledged!

The wildest live show touring the country.

The last politically incorrect showman, Pauly Fenech, will set NSW on fire this summer. Don't be a Stooge and miss this.