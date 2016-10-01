27°
Author keeps Red Rock story alive

1st Oct 2016 9:33 AM
FOND MEMORIES: Red Rock resident and author of new book, The Village That Said No to Town Water, Graham Searl, flicks through the publication.
FOND MEMORIES: Red Rock resident and author of new book, The Village That Said No to Town Water, Graham Searl, flicks through the publication. Clair Morton

"LET Corindi have the supply if they must, but have one place on the coast where the working man and pensioner can afford a holiday.”

For Red Rock author Graham Searl, this quote by B Anderson in a letter to The Daily Examiner sums up the town's fight to prevent the introduction of town water, and the development that was destined to come with it.

"That really struck me, because it rung true,” he said.

"People were saying no town water but in essence we were really saying no to development.

"That was what won it for us - people didn't want to have to pay more for water, but they really wanted to stop development which happened on the Gold Coast.”

At the time it all happened, Mr Searl was one of many Sydney residents who owned a holiday cottage in the area.

He wrote letters speaking out against the plans, but says he wasn't directly involved in the movement.

" I didn't fight the battle, but I didn't want it to be forgotten,” he said.

"There were lots of articles in The Daily Examiner (and later the Sydney Morning Herald) and lots of letters written, so it was good to get it all together.

"Ron Hills kept a big bundle of papers and Gwyn Austen is still heavily involved in the Red Rock association - whatever happened here, Gwyn has been behind it.”

The success of the battle also helped shape Red Rock as a place, he said.

Their water situation hasn't changed though.

All households are still running on tank water and gardens are watered using bore water collected with pipes and pumps.

It makes their council rates cheaper, and residents maintain the quality of their own water (which) is incomparable to town sources, "lovely to put in your whiskey or brush your teeth with”.

And with steady rainfall through most of the year, Mr Searl said it was rare that deliveries of water were made to the area.

"Red Rock is a special little place and has always sort of done things for itself,” he said.

"And the events separated us from Corindi quite distinctly because they were very pro-water.

"It has changed somewhat, but we're still self-sufficient in water and there's no likelihood it's going to be reticulated here any time soon.”

Red Rock: The Village That Said NO to Town Water will be launched today at Lynch Cottage on Park St, Red Rock, at 10am.

There will be a historical display of documents and morning tea will be provided by the Red Rock Craft Group.

