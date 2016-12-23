27°
A month of heartbreak and heroics in the Clarence Valley

Matthew Elkerton
| 22nd Dec 2016 10:00 AM

Chris Owner reflects on his opportunity to chop in the 150th Anniversary of the Grafton Show.
APRIL FOOLED: Livermore involved in roster swap

HOCKEY: In the shock of the century, Olympic hero Brent Livermore was touted as a premiership winning signing for Clocktower Hotel Royals in 2016.

The Labrador Tigerstix coach was set for a return to the Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex - sure to be a cult hero to the fans on the hill - after being involved in a roster swap with emergent hockey star Sam Young.

A 2004 Olympic gold medallist, Grafton player manager Geoff Tomas was proud to announce the signing to the Grafton community.

Golden Helmut caps Kleins medal haul

SWIMMING: Helmut and Jan Klein were once again among the medals as a team of Clarence River Masters Swim Club members tackled the Queensland State Championships at Miami.

Helmut surely had a sore neck on the drive home after the champion swimmer won gold in four events - 400m, 200m, 100m and 50m breaststroke - while also clinching silver in 400m, 200m and 100m backstroke and bronze in 50m backstroke.

Wife Jan brought home a bronze medal with a personal best swim in the 200m freestyle. She also finished fourth in 1500m, 400m and 50m freestyle.

Future of local league in doubt

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts' president Joe Kinnane called into question the future of local league as Coffs Harbour suggested they would pull out from the 2016 Under 18s season.

The Comets had forfeited their Round 1 match with the Grafton club due to insufficient numbers and it had left Kinnane's men in a tough spot.

In a show of mutual respect South Grafton Rebels, who were out on the bye, offered to play the Ghosts Under 18s in a friendly trial match as the Round 1 curtain raiser at Frank McGuren Field.

Rebels ready to put disrupted pre-season in the rearview

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels were ready to forget a tough pre-season as they set their sights on a premiership defence.

The loss of Ant Cowan and Mal Webster Jnr to the Orara Valley Axemen was a tough blow for the Rebels. But captain Rhys Walters believed the young side including Kieren Stewart, Nick McGrady and fullback Jade Duroux would provide the team with plenty of attacking opportunities.

When the Rebels finally got on field they were ready to defend the fortress McKittrick Park, with another new look halves combination of former CQ Capras halfback Theeran Pearson and experienced Hughie Stanley.

Ghosts firing after strong pre-season

RUGBY LEAGUE: What a difference a year makes. Heading into the 2015 Group 2 Premier League season the Ghosts were stranded for numbers after the departure of a large contingent of their 2014 Grand Final winning side.

This time around captain/ coach Ben McLennan has a new headache but it's one he won't be reaching for the Advil on.

The Ghosts almost had too many men with several fighting it out for positions during pre-season trainings.

EXPOSED: Referee stocks in dire straits

RUGBY LEAGUE: Group 2 referee stocks were at such a critical level that it led to a canned clash in Round 1.

The clash between Orara Valley Axemen and Sawtell Panthers was moved to a Saturday timeslot in an effort to spread referee stocks further.

According to Group 2 Referees Association secretary John Cullen, first grade games were not meant to be affected by the lack of numbers.

Russ on the hunt for Masters gold

HOCKEY: Michael Russ had the most important day in his hockey career in April as the experienced midfielder lined up in the gold medal contest at the Masters World Cup.

The Village Green City Bears A-Grade captain lined up for the Australian Over-50s side against England in what was a replay from two years previous.

A clearly stronger England out-muscled and out-lasted Australia 3-1 in the gold medal clash but it took none of the shine off Russ' result.

 

Australian Over 50s representative Michael Russ is back in the Clarence with a new bit of silverware. Photo Matthew Elkerton / Daily Examiner
Magpies club send out SOS call

RUGBY LEAGUE: Player numbers hit a crisis point at the Lower Clarence Magpies with the club not likely to take the field in any grade this season.

Only one year after the club's centenary celebrations, officials held crisis talks about a lack of senior players committing.

"It is really disappointing," club president Darrin Heron said. "But these people aren't kids any more. They are grown men and they can make their own minds up."

HEARTBREAK: Magpies call quits on 2016

Lower Clarence Magpies preisdent Darrin Heron talks to players at training.
RUGBY LEAGUE: It was a tumultuous pre-season for the Magpies, which culminated in their final training session and remorseful decision.

The crisis button had been pushed and the club had put out the call for at least 20 players to show up, but when only 13 senior players trained at Yamba Sporting Complex it was apparent to the committee that the time had come to make the heartbreaking call.

Players and trainers from Lower Clarence Magpies shake hands after they announced they would drop out of first grade this season.
Lower Clarence grand finalist and 13-season veteran D.J. Eamens stood amongst his team mates to thank the committee and his peers.

In an effort to keep the Magpies name playing on NRRRL fields, Heron struck a deal with Tweed Coast Raiders for the Under 18s to head north to Cabarita for home games.

 

Billy best in show but Lenton in the spotlight

CRICKET: Brothers' keeper Billy Kerr was judged CRCA Premier League player of the season after hitting 444 runs at an average of 40.36.

It was a real coming-of-age season for Kerr who turned his statistics around from his first season in the CRCA the year before, including almost quadrupling his batting average from 15.11 in 2014/15.

But while Kerr soaked up the limelight it was another pair of glovemen who stole the show as special guest, fringe NSW keeper, Jay Lenton and presentation MC Derek Woods revealed all in a telling and passionate interview.

Bragging right for Rebels after first Battle for the River

 

Brothers and housemates Kieran and Cameron Stewart will play against each other in this Sunday's South Grafton vs Grafton local derby at McKittrick Park
RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels' winger Jade Duroux had a derby day to remember with the pint-sized winger crossing the try line twice and producing an almost perfect day with the boot.

Duroux's 18 personal points helped steer the Rebels to a resounding win 28-14 over their cross-town rivals.

It was a red and white-wash in the Battle for the River with the home side winning all three grades at McKittrick Park.

Topics:  april chris owen grafton ghosts helmut klein lower clarence magpies michael russ south grafton rebels sport year in review

Family's brave plea to spare others of their pain

Family's brave plea to spare others of their pain

THE events leading up to the tragic crash are something Alissa Marshall's family have kept close to their chests, until now.

COMMENT: Tragic losses hard to bear

No Caption

"Our hearts go out to all those who have lost people they love."

10 things to do in the Clarence this festive season

Christmas lights display on the corner of Edinburgh Cr and Celtic Ct, Townsend.

Want to know where to buy a coffee on Christmas Day?

WHAT A RACQUET: Are we upset with council? Yes we are

Judy Gibson and Beryl May at the Minnie Water Tennis Courts, where the tennis club have been locked out of the club house by Council in a rent dispute.

'Unaffordable' lease keeps members locked out of the clubhouse

Local Partners

Family's brave plea to spare others of their pain

THE events leading up to the tragic crash are something Alissa Marshall's family have kept close to their chests, until now.

Big future for Big River Milk

Andrew Ibbott is now apart of the Big River Milk team

"Our ethos is about supporting the local community with jobs"

Complete guide to Clarence Valley's best Christmas lights

Christmas lights display - 'Santa flying to the moon' - in Potaroo Place, Townsend.

Videos and interactive maps for Grafton, Maclean, Townsend and Yamba

Yamba lights up for Christmas

Coonawarra Ct has got into the Christmas spirit, with a number of houses getting festive with their lights.

Use our interactive map to find the best lights in Yamba

Here's your all important Christmas weather forecast

Unstable weather could wreak outdoor plans this festive season

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

CHANNEL Seven has taken urgent legal action to protect two of its network stars who have become embroiled in the sex scandal that struck the network.

  • TV

  • 23rd Dec 2016 9:26 AM

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Justin Bieber

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Guardian Australia names CQ film as one of 2016's best

SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016

Broke named in Top 10 Aussie films for 2016

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

Lisa Wilkinson and David Campbell pictured hosting Carols by Candlelight in 2015.

TODAY show swaps shift to host an evening of songs by candlelight.

Second headliner cancels Bluesfest performance

Barry Gibb.

Bluesfest 2017 takes another blow

A home best enjoyed with Lambrusco and a Mezze Plate with friends

5 Strauss Place, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 3 $350,000

With a distinct and very elegant Mediterranean design, 5 Strauss Place is a home that anybody in the market should consider. Not only is Strauss Place a quiet...

Something for Everybody!

1/16 Parkview cresent, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $325000

This quality two bedroom unit is perfect for first home buyers, investors or those just looking to downsize! Located close to Yamba shopping fair, public...

Large Two Bedroom Townhouse

2/91 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This large two bedroom townhouse is in a very handy position in the main street close to shops the river, Bowls Club and Sedgers Reef Hotel. Downstairs we have the...

Panoramic Vistas

12 Riverside Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 3 AUCTION

With alluring river views encapsulating the entirety of Susan Island and the surrounding hinterland this timeless piece of history offers a premier location along...

Search No More - This Is It

52 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

If you are after a well-positioned flood free home, well look no further! This four bedroom weatherboard composite home with colorbond roof is perfect for the...

Sure to Impress!

15 Eggins Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Tucked away in one of Westlawn's most sought-after locations, 15 Eggins Street is the kind of property that is sure to attract attention. Having undergone numerous...

Your Chance To Invest Is Here

17 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Located in the heart of Coutts Crossing, this delightful home offers ample potential. Suited for buyers across all categories this property is situated on 1,125m2...

Owner Selling Off Assets

43 Ridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This three bedroom, one bathroom and single lock up garage home has plenty to offer! With two living areas followed by three large sized rooms, the great size of...

Buy Now Benefit Later

1/54 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

Town House 4 2 1 AUCTION

Looking for an investment property with good rental income? Well look no further! 1/54 Mary Street Grafton ticks all the boxes. Being close to schools, the...

One for the Money!

199 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 AUCTION

With the local market on a steady and continual rise, properties offering investor appeal are becoming few and far between with that said 199 Ryan could easily be...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Four Grafton houses for homebuyers

Grafton houses waiting to be snapped up

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

13-year golf wars saga continues to cause grief

South Grafton resident Kerry Hughes looks over the site of a proposed development she and other residents are opposing on the golf course.

Angry residents fear latest plan threatens semi-rural ambience

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!