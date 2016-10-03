Award winner makes your coffee look as good as it tastes

CAFFEINE HIT: Brooke Kilpatrick of Gloria Jeans Grafton own the title of Retail Food Group International Latte Art champion.

IF YOUR Gloria Jeans latte is looking as good as it tastes, you can put it down to international award winning barista Brooke Kilpatrick.

The 20-year-old who works at Gloria Jeans in Grafton Shoppingworld has just won the title Retail Food Group (RFG) International Latte Art Champion.

Brooke was up against some pretty hot competition as RFG owns a variety of franchises, including Donut King, Brumby's Bakery, Michel's Patisserie, bb's café, Esquires, The Coffee Guy, Cafe2U, Pizza Capers Gourmet Kitchen and Crust Gourmet Pizza franchise systems.

She said the judging was tough with two judges demanding she produce six drinks in 10 minutes with just five minutes preparation time.

"For one of the categories I had to photos of three drinks and had to produce one drink exactly like the one the photo in front of the judges,” he said.

Brooke has been working on her latte art skills at Gloria Jeans for more than three years.

"I came here from McDonalds in South Grafton about 31/2 years ago,” she said.

"There was a person here called Toby, who did latte art, and I watched what he did and tried to copy him.

"I don't think I've reached his standard yet - he could do dragons - but I'm definitely learning new skills.

"I'm definitely looking forward to going back next year to defend my title.”