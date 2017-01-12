Awards stack up for Foley

Bachelor of Engineering Technology graduate Mitchell Foley and Engineering course coordinator Rex Glencross-Grant in UNE's engineering shop. Mr Foley was nominated as a Pearson 2016 Student of the Year.

FORMER Grafton High School student Mitchell Foley is no stranger to the awards podium, with the University of New England graduate up for the 2016 Pearson Student of the Year Award.

It's his delight in applying the abstract principles of science to practical solutions for environmental problems that prompted academic staff to nominate Mr Foley for the prestigious award.

UNE's Engineering course convenor Rex Glencross-Grant said his nomination for the Pearson award caps a "meritorious academic record” over three years of study.

"Mitch has been a great student, very dedicated to his studies, already professional in his approach to work, and with strong aspirations to carry his knowledge into the world in a useful way,” he said.

As a student at Grafton High School, he won the prestigious UNE Vice-Chancellor's Achievement Award, and during his subsequent Bachelor of Engineering Technology degree at UNE, he won the Riggs Prize for First Year Chemistry.

Mr Foley completed his degree, majoring in Environmental Engineering, in 2016. Because of an arrangement between UNE and Armidale Regional Council (ARC), he has left the university with virtually full-time work on the local council helping to manage community waste streams.

UNE's Engineering and Environmental Science students are given opportunities to undertake their compulsory professional practice internship with ARC during the latter part of their studies.

Some, like Mr Foley, continue the relationship when their degree is finished.

"I know I want to apply engineering knowledge to environmental problems, but I'm not yet sure which area I want to focus on,” Mr Foley said.

"Working with ARC gives me exposure to a wide range of engineering challenges in a practical setting. It's been an invaluable way to understand some of my potential options.”

His ARC placement confirms Mr Foley's belief that UNE was the right choice of tertiary institution for him.

He followed his brother to the university, he said, "because I love the atmosphere - it's still the country, not the big city - and because the degree choices are very flexible”.