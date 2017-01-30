34°
News

Back to school heatwave for Clarence Valley

Bill North
and Marnie Johnston | 30th Jan 2017 8:42 AM
Dhali Shinners, Archie Tobin, Ashton Shinners, Coby Tobin and Kweller Happ from the Gold Coast and Coffs Harbour jump into the pool at Calypso Holiday Park in Yamba.
Dhali Shinners, Archie Tobin, Ashton Shinners, Coby Tobin and Kweller Happ from the Gold Coast and Coffs Harbour jump into the pool at Calypso Holiday Park in Yamba. Caitlan Charles

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE first week back at school for Clarence Valley students is set to be a warm one with temperatures predicted to reach the 40s.

While the mercury is expected to peak at a comparatively mild 34 degrees for the first day back at school in Grafton today, expect things to heat up as the week progresses.

A high of 38 is predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday before a 40-degree scorcher on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to continue to the mid- to high-30s for the remainder into the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology explained that a trough extended from northern inland parts of Australia to inland NSW while a high pressure system lay over the Tasman Sea.

This weather pattern, the BoM said, will bring increasing heat to much of the state, with heatwave conditions forecast over large portions of the state for the coming days.

A front is likely to move across southern parts of the state on Tuesday and bring some mild relief in the south, while very hot conditions persist in the north.

Forecast for Monday:

Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower along the coastal fringe this morning.

Light winds becoming northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the middle of the day then tending northerly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday:

Hot, and a sunny morning.

The chance of a thunderstorm in the south in the afternoon.

Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the middle of the day.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 20 with daytime temperatures reaching 33 to 39.

Wednesday:

Hot and mostly sunny with a 20% chance of a shower inland in the afternoon.

The chance of a thunderstorm inland in the morning and afternoon.

Winds northerly 15 to 25 km/h turning east to northeasterly 25 to 35 km/h during the morning then tending north to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching 34 to 40.

Thursday:

Hot, mostly sunny morning.

30% chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening.

The chance of a thunderstorm inland in the morning and afternoon.

Winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h tending north to northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h during the day then shifting south to southeasterly during the afternoon.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching 35 to 41.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  back to school bureau of meteorology heatwave weather

No back to school blues today

No back to school blues today

TODAY is the first day back to school for many students in the Clarence Valley, so we caught up with some parents and students on their first day back at school

Douglas out of Reds' Global 10s squad

Kane Douglas during the Australian Wallabies team training session at Ballymore in Brisbane, Monday, June 6, 2016. The Wallabies play England in the first of 3 Test matches in Brisbane on Saturday. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Yamba lock will play 15-man trial match with Melbourne Rebels.

Job opportunities on menu

Cherie Richardson and Thomas Mundy at the Red Rooster outlet in South Grafton.

New service to deliver employment opportunities

Back to school heatwave for Clarence Valley

Dhali Shinners, Archie Tobin, Ashton Shinners, Coby Tobin and Kweller Happ from the Gold Coast and Coffs Harbour jump into the pool at Calypso Holiday Park in Yamba.

Students: Don't forget your suncreen and water with your books, pens

Local Partners

Mates, building and art brings happiness back to life

GOOD mates and art he never knew existed drew Allan Palmer out of the black hole that nearly swallowed him.

Job opportunities on menu

Cherie Richardson and Thomas Mundy at the Red Rooster outlet in South Grafton.

New service to deliver employment opportunities

Brothers' speedsters determined to go back-to-back

CHAMPIONS: Last year's winning Brothers' quintet including Mitch Kroehnert (second from left).

Kroehnert claims CRCA relay a done deal for Brothers.

Rick Price direct from Tennessee to Grafton

Rick Price is back in the Clarence Valley for an intimate dinner and show on February 4.

Gospel according to 90's hit-maker

Valley's best kept secret to host unique new market

SPACE: Tanamon Gallery will a market in February.

Spots still available for stallholders at exciting new event

Why Matthew McConaughey walked away from romantic comedies

Why Matthew McConaughey walked away from romantic comedies

THE Oscar winner won hearts all over the world starring in rom-coms — but he won’t be going back to them.

Jungle fever takes hold for I’m A Celebrity stars

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! hosts Chris Brown and Julia Morris.

Here are all the 10 stars who entered the jungle tonight.

Oscar nominee Emmanuelle Riva dead at 89

Emmanuelle Riva has died at the age of 89 after a long battle with cancer.

French actress has died

Black Sabbath's Geoff Nicholls dead at 68

The Facebook post Tony Iommi wrote in tribute to his former bandmate Geoff Nicholls, who died on January 28 of lung cancer.

Guitarist was fighting lung cancer

Steve Price's biggest fear about going on I’m A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant Steve Price.

SHOCK jock's appearance may be the show’s worst kept secret.

Travis Collins, Sara Storer winners at Golden Guitar Awards

Sara Storer poses for a photograph after receiving the Golden Guitar Awards for Female Artist of the Year and Bush Ballad of the Year during the 45th Tamworth Country Music Festival, in Tamworth, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The Golden Guitar Awards celebrate the best in Australian country music.

Tamworth lit up again for the Golden Guitar Awards

What's on the small screen this week

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

THE summer dry spell is over as big shows return for ratings rumble.

Make Your Summer Holiday a reality

10 Poinsettia Crescent, Brooms Head 2463

House 2 2 2 $525,000

10 Poinsettia Crescent has been renovated & refreshed to be the perfect Beach House in an idyllic spot. If you know Brooms Head you will understand that the...

Large Family Home, Priced To Go!

3 Swamp Street, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $449,500

With motivated vendors, don’t let this one slip through your fingers. This large 4 bedroom, double garage, split tri level brick home on 1669m2 (approx.) has a lot...

Spacious Villa Close To Beach

2/98 Queen Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 2 2 1 $339,000

This spacious two bedroom villa set back from the road in a neatly maintained garden complex is ideal for retirees, downsizers, and rental investors. It's in a...

Impressive 3.4 acre Block

Lot 552 Pottery Lane, Woombah 2469

Residential Land Imagine coming home to a place nestled in the surrounds of the ... $230,000

Imagine coming home to a place nestled in the surrounds of the beautiful Bundjalung National Park, with beaches and the Clarence River a stones throw away. Well...

MAIN STREET OPPORTUNITY

45 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 $485,000

Rare listing in the heart of Iluka and only 100m to the Bay. Opposite Motel and between shopping precincts. Corner commercial block 1350 m2 area. Renovated...

HOMESTEAD ON 3 WATERFRONT ACRES

12 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby 2463

House 4 3 4 $675,000

MOVING CLOSER TO FAMILY - HIGHLY MOTIVATED This immaculately presented character homestead is set on a three acre waterfront block in a private rural...

PERFECT FIRST HOME OR HOLIDAY COTTAGE

10 Church Street, Harwood 2465

House 1 1 $165,000

DECEASED ESTATE! Set on a level 493m2 corner block in the riverside village of Harwood. This unique one bedroom weatherboard cottage is a renovators dream...

Penthouse Masterpiece With Spectacular Views

4/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Enjoying a prime position on the northern point of Yamba Hill this opulent penthouse enjoys a level of style and finish that oozes luxury. This architecturally...

Room To Grow

15 Boronia Crescent, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $420,000

Offering four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living spaces, as well as a separate utility room, this is a home that offers great potential as well as room to...

Lakeside Living

31 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $610,000

This is a property that offers the convenience of a great location, being walking distance to shops and medical, as well as offering the attraction of a tranquil...

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

Yamba had the most expensive units and houses over the year to October.

Yamba houses sell for median of $500,000 each

Age no barrier to buying your first home

Older first home buyers are an increasing segment of the housing market.

Older buyers are a growing segment of the first home buyer market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!