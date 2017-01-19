Baird will be 'sorely missed'

DRONING: About as close as Mike Baird came to the Clarence as premier - launching the Little Ripper spotting drone likely to be used on local beaches.

"THERE is nothing else in it other than someone who has made the best decision for him and his family, and the best decision for the government and the people of New South Wales," Member for the Clarence Chris Gulaptis said of Mike Baird's resignation yesterday morning.

In the six years of leadership between Barry O'Farrell and Mike Baird, Mr Gulaptis said NSW had moved from last in terms of performance to first in Australia.

"We've become the driving force in the nation, and that's largely due to Mike as a treasurer and as premier," he said.

With a focus on regional areas under the leadership of Mr Baird, Mr Gulaptis said the Clarence Valley has been a part of some huge infrastructure projects in NSW.

"We've seen it in our electorate with the Pacific Highway upgrade, the new bridge and the jail," Mr Gulaptis said.

"There has been a lot of investment in regional NSW.

"He will be sorely missed."

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Minister for Roads Duncan Gay turn the first sod for the construction process of the new Grafton bridge. Adam Hourigan

Mr Gulaptis had many kind words to say about Mr Baird as a leader and as a person.

"I think the world of Mike, I think Mike is one of the best leaders in Australia," Mr Gulaptis said.

"He was a man of integrity, intelligence, discipline, he was charismatic, he could connect with the media, he could connect with the public.

"We were fortunate to have him leading NSW as Premier."

With the future of the NSW Liberal Party leadership up in the air, Mr Gulaptis said he would be happy to work with whatever leader the party chose.

"Having worked with a number of ministers over the last five years, I think they are more than capable."

NSW Treasurer Gladys Berejiklian PAUL MILLER

Despite this, Mr Gulaptis said Gladys Berejiklian was most likely the front runner for the position as Premier.

"She did a wonderful job as Transport Minister, she did a wonderful job filling Mike's shoes as Treasurer ... he left a big hole there and big shoes to fill and she's put her own style and stamp on the role," he said.

Mr Gulaptis is confident that the future of NSW is secure under whoever takes over the role.

"A leader brings their own style, but the public policy wont change," he said.

"The public policy is about investing in NSW, it's about creating jobs and creating confidence in the business world.

"Mike's priorities were announced shortly after the election and I believe they will stay the same."

Mr Gulaptis said Mr Baird had not just invested in public infrastructure, but social infrastructure like dealing with mental health, social housing, obesity and kids education.

"Mike was a man for all seasons and I think the policy setting he put in place will be carried by the next leader and will be endorsed by the next leader and government," he said.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan said he was sorry to hear the Premier had resigned.

"I am really disappointed, I think the NSW government had a bit of a rough trot last year," he said.

"But I think the government's infrastructure rollout on the NSW North Coast has been good such as the Lismore hospital upgrade ... there's a lot happening up here from Federal and State governments, but I'm disappointed at the news."

Overall, Mr Hogan agreed with his state government counterpart.

"He admits he made a couple of mistakes last year (but) I think generally they are good government," he said.

He declined to discuss whether the shark nets or greyhound racing ban had any impact on Mr Baird's decision.

"I really don't know Mr Baird all that well," he said.

The Daily Examiner asked the community what they thought of Mike Baird's resignation:

BARRY THOMAS, Maclean: It's his call, he's had enough. If someone doesn't want the job why carry on with it? Caitlan Charles

DEBBIE, Grafton: I just saw that briefly, it's a bit sad. I'm not really a fan of his though, or any of them. Caitlan Charles