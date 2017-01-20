Baird's leadership: from greyhounds to CSG

Greyhound Ban

Many lives in the Clarence Valley were rocked in July when Mike Baird announced the banning of greyhound racing in NSW. The ban prompted many people in the Clarence Valley to speak out, including the now 103-year-old Irene Crispin who described Baird as a "goose". Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis was dumped as Secretary for the North Coast when he crossed the floor in parliament over the vote to ban greyhound racing.

Greyhound ban backflip

"Blackflip Baird" was all anyone could talk about when the ban on greyhound racing was repealed. Even Irene Crispin had her say, noting she was "absolutely ecstatic" about the backflip. Chris Gulaptis was back in the good books, taking spots on committees for road safety, community services and parliamentary privilege and ethics.

Shark nets on the North Coast

While the Clarence Valley didn't have shark nets installed, our neighbours in Ballina, Lennox Head and Ballina did. The shark net trial was met with a lot of opposition by local residents and people from all over the country.

Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment

A hospital regularly used by Clarence Valley residents, the $80.25 million in works on the hospital involved upgrading the Emergency Department, and new ambulance bay and drop-off zones.

Coal seam gas

After a few years of debate over the highly contentious issue of coal seam gas in the Northern Rivers, the Nationals announced in 2015 a policy to buy back or cancel all CSG licences on the Northern Rivers. Recently, The Bentley Effect, detailing the showdown at Bentley near Lismore where people came together to protect the region from CSG mining. Baird was caught up in the debate many times.