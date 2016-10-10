Ban for racing gone to the dogs

THE NSW Premier needs to admit he has made a mistake with the introduction of laws to outlaw greyhound racing in the state by next year, says Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

Mr Hogan was responding to a survey which showed all Federal Nationals MPs were against the ban, although he was surprised to be included in the number.

"I'm a bit surprised to hear that. No one contacted me for my views,” he said.

Three Nationals MPs, including the Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, crossed the floor to vote against the ban, which was introduced by Premier Mike Baird in July and passed by the parliament in August.

Mr Hogan said he had nothing but admiration for the stance Mr Gulaptis took.

"Given the strong greyhound industry in Grafton and Casino I can understand why he took the stance he did.”

Mr Hogan said the ban cut across all sections of the community, not for its content, but the way it was done.

"A lot of people who have never been to the greyhounds would not have been happy with the way it was executed,” he said.

But he was adamant this was an issue that was purely state-based and the release of the Greyhound Transition Taskforce report on Wednesday, would shed more light on these issues.

The taskforce, headed by John Keniry, has been looking into ways the government can support people in the industry through the changeover, which begins on July 1 next year.

Mr Gulaptis said he continued to be a supporter of the government, despite taking flak for his opposition to the ban.

He lost his role as a parliamentary secretary for the North Coast soon after the vote, but still says the government is doing a good job.

"This is a good government, which has made a decision it should revisit,” he said.

This may all be academic, with some reports over the weekend indicating Premier Baird could be looking at overturning the ban or watering it down in some way.

There has also been talk of leadership challenges for deputy premier Troy Grant, who supported the premier's introduction of the ban.

But Mr Gulaptis doesn't believe this should be necessary.

"If we go down this way, we just continue to bleed over this issue,” Mr Gulaptis said.