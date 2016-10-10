32°
News

Ban for racing gone to the dogs

Tim Howard
| 10th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE NSW Premier needs to admit he has made a mistake with the introduction of laws to outlaw greyhound racing in the state by next year, says Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

Mr Hogan was responding to a survey which showed all Federal Nationals MPs were against the ban, although he was surprised to be included in the number.

"I'm a bit surprised to hear that. No one contacted me for my views,” he said.

Three Nationals MPs, including the Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, crossed the floor to vote against the ban, which was introduced by Premier Mike Baird in July and passed by the parliament in August.

Mr Hogan said he had nothing but admiration for the stance Mr Gulaptis took.

"Given the strong greyhound industry in Grafton and Casino I can understand why he took the stance he did.”

Mr Hogan said the ban cut across all sections of the community, not for its content, but the way it was done.

"A lot of people who have never been to the greyhounds would not have been happy with the way it was executed,” he said.

But he was adamant this was an issue that was purely state-based and the release of the Greyhound Transition Taskforce report on Wednesday, would shed more light on these issues.

The taskforce, headed by John Keniry, has been looking into ways the government can support people in the industry through the changeover, which begins on July 1 next year.

Mr Gulaptis said he continued to be a supporter of the government, despite taking flak for his opposition to the ban.

He lost his role as a parliamentary secretary for the North Coast soon after the vote, but still says the government is doing a good job.

"This is a good government, which has made a decision it should revisit,” he said.

This may all be academic, with some reports over the weekend indicating Premier Baird could be looking at overturning the ban or watering it down in some way.

There has also been talk of leadership challenges for deputy premier Troy Grant, who supported the premier's introduction of the ban.

But Mr Gulaptis doesn't believe this should be necessary.

"If we go down this way, we just continue to bleed over this issue,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  ban, chris gulaptis, greyhound racing, legislation, mike baird

Ban for racing gone to the dogs

Ban for racing gone to the dogs

FEDERAL Nationals show support for state colleagues over their opposition to the ban on greyhound racing.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

The Ageing Ravers dance the day away to get fit

Eva Coutts, Pat Hewitt, Jackie Carstairs and Anne Hewitt get into the groove of the "Ageing Ravers" at the GDSC.

A group in Grafton is dancing to get fit

Strange Politics: Budgie smugglers' international exposure

Adult man in woman's bathing suit standing near the swimming pool

However you spell it, you'll still look great in a pair of smugglers

Local Partners

The Ageing Ravers dance the day away to get fit

Are you sick of going to the gym? The Ageing Ravers might be the answer for you.

The undead take over Grafton for mental health

Zombies Kathryn and Evalyn Collins, Bawn and Charlie Burke, Benjamyn Collins and Mackenzie Seehan lead the Zombie Walk

Zombies take over Grafton's main street for mental health

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

WILL and Karlie win for their stylish hallway, laundry and powder room in a week where two teams failed to finish.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Candice Swanepoel gives birth to her first child

Celebrity

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

Adele shares hilarious workout picture

Adele shared this image of her gym workout

International star shows her humorous side

Alicia Keys announces new album Here

Singer Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys will release her new album later this year

Kardashian sisters cancel public appearances

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kardashian family axe public appearances

SOLID 7.5% RETURN ON INVESTMENT

5 Think Road, Townsend 2463

1 2 $425,000

HIGHLY MOTIVATED OWNER ! We have the pleasure in offering the freehold sale of this quality built 30m x 15m ( 450 m2 )building set on a level 1,500 m2 block in the...

EXCELLENT LOCATION IN TOWN

22 Woodford Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction

PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - HIGHLY MOTIVATED OWNER ! This comfortable older style three bedroom home is set on a flood free 550 m2 corner block in a prime position in...

Comfortable Family Home Centrally Located

170 YAMBA ROAD, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $425,000

Attractive home with light and bright formal lounge and tiled formal dining area that could also be turned into another bedroom or office. The electric kitchen has...

Lifestyle or Invest - Your Choice

6 Bellevue Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 AUCTION

Located on an elevated position with scenic views in South Grafton is a lovely 4 bedroom house that exudes style and character. With close proximity to transport...

ABSORB THE RURAL ATMOSPHERE

3 Stringybark Court, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $350,000

This home defines low maintenance living. Relativity young in age, brick and two out door terraces both landscaped with no grass apart from your font yard. Spend...

Space For The Whole Family

10 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 1 2 AUCTION

If you are a large family or a small one who loves the idea of space then look no further than this spacious home. Offering four/five sunlit bedrooms with the...

WHEN YOU&#39;RE READY TO TAKE A LOAD OFF

12 Bangalow Crescent, The Gateway Village, Grafton 2460 ...

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Life in the Gateway Village is perfect for so many reasons. Here you join the company of a shared over 50's community in a gated environment on the outskirts of...

Ideal for the Growing Family

12 Gosford Close, Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 $ 365,000

This two storey brick and tile home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac street in the highly sought after Westlawn area. The home has three spacious bedrooms...

Californian Bungalow

34 Through Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Let's get straight down to business If you are a lover of charm and a little tantalised by original features such as pressed metal ceilings, ornate fireplaces and...

The Return Justifies The Investment!!

1 and 2/32 Kennedy Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking for your next investment property or keen to start your portfolio? Well look no further, 32 Kennedy Street is waiting for you! With the rental market...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

Buyers are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley