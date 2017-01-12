Band brings specs appeal to Yamba's Pacific Hotel

BLINDED BY THE LIGHT: Newcastle's New Black Shades head to Yamba this weekend.

PICTURE yourself on a tropical island. You approach the bar and order an exotic cocktail containing: one splash of funk; one nip of rock, and one squeeze of reggae. You take a sip. Delicious. What do this amazing fusion of flavour? The coastal friendly New Black Shades no less.

Hailing from the sunny, industrial shores of Newcastle, this five-piece rock outfit came together in 2012, its name encapsulating the laid-back vibes of the coastal lifestyle in which it was conceived.

"A nice pair of black sunnies is an essential part of everyone's outfit on a sunny Newcastle day. Take a look around, everyone has got some,” says band member Rick.

The group says its musical style primarily consists of rock with an emphasis on funk, as well as elements from other genres such as roots, hip hop and psychedelic rock.

Their 2013 six-track debut release EP "Summer Days” made waves on Australian, UK and American radio. They also made their first music video for that single "Summer Days” which won Best Rock Video at the Australian Independent Music Video Awards.

The band has a growing audience thanks to its live shows and airplay on Triple J Unearthed, Soundcloud, Spotify, Reverbnation and iTunes.

In 2014, The Shades began writing for their first full-length album which they released in early 2015.

New Black Shades has supported artists Sticky Fingers, Thirsty Merc, Kingswood, Boo Seeka and Bootleg Rascal.

The guys headed back to studio last year and have releasing multiple singles throughout the year along with touring their live shows which brings them to Yamba this weekend.

New Black Shades play The Pacific Hotel, Yamba, on Saturday night.