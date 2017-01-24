Barefoot Bowls to raise money for youth

The Maclean Bowling Club will hold an Australia Day barefoot bowls day to raise money for mental health services.

A CHARITY barefoot bowls event in Maclean on Australia Day is expected to inject more money into the Clarence Valley's Ride for Youth fund.

Since the initiative was launched by cyclist Morgan Pilley in Grafton in December, about $8000 has been raised.

The Maclean Bowling Club hopes to add to that amount by offering barefoot bowls for just $5 a person, on January 26 from 5pm. There will also be a sausage sizzle, face painting, raffles and games. Come dressed as your favourite Aussie and enjoy live music by local band 2 Way Street.

For more information, phone 6645 3711.