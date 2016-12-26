VIDEO: Shoppers out in force on Boxing Day

THE search for next year's Christmas decorations was a common theme this morning as people lined up outside Big W for the Boxing Day sales.

Trudy Schultz was one shopper who waited outside Big W, hoping to get her hands on all things 'Christmas'.

"More Christmas things for next year," Mrs Schultz said

"I get all the Christmas decorations and things for next year now.

"If there is a bargain there, I will get it."

Mrs Schultz said she had bought a lot of good deals in the past. So what's her advice for getting the best deals?

"Just look around, see what you can find and get in there early," she said.

Tyler (19 months), Jamie and Shari Pitken of Grafton waiting outside Big W to catch a Boxing Day bargain on Christmas decorations.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

Grafton mother Shari Pitkin arrived outside Big W bright and early with her husband Jamie and 19-month-old son Tyler, also keen to find decorations for next year.

"We're hoping to find some Christmas decorations," Mrs Pitkin said.

"We have a couple of Christmas lights on our verandah, but Tyler really likes them so we thought we'd get some more for next year."

People rush into Big W at Grafton Shoppingworld as the Boxing Day Sales begin. Caitlan Charles

Grafton Shoppingworld manager Greg Hayes said the Boxing Day sale was an important day for the centre.

"It's one of our biggest days of the year," Mr Hayes said.

"It's a good day for bargain hunters, as there's lots of things 40 to 70 per cent off. It's a chance for tenants to clear a lot of residual stock so they can get their new stock in."

Mr Hayes said a lot of the clothing stores actually started their Boxing Day markdowns early, a few days before Christmas.