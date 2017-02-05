Barina smashes into tree at Braunstone

A BLAXLANDS Creek woman has been treated in hospital following a single-vehicle crash at Braunstone.

According to emergency services, the 51-year-old was driving a Holden Barina south on Armidale Rd, between 7.30 and 8pm last night.

Approximately 2km south of Braunstone Rd, she failed to negotiate a bend and crashed into a gumtree on the western side of the road.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, aalthough alcohol is not believed to be a factor.