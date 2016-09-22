Bass on the bite for Copmanhurst classic

Anglers search for bass during the 2016 Hayden Grebert Memorial Bass Classic at the weekend.

FISHING: While the big bass may have already made their way up stream there were plenty of good catches reeled in during the Hayden Grebert Memorial Bass Classic last weekend.

Eighty-four anglers hit the waters at Copmanhurst and surrounds and the 32 catch cards returned by anglers revealed more than 200 bass were caught during the two sessions.

Event co-organiser Jay Cochrane said it was a brilliant weekend of fishing.

"It was a really good weekend. It went off with a bang and we were really impressed with the turnout and behaviour of everybody involved,” he said.

"It was a bit of a pity about the weather, it could have been a little better on the Sunday but everyone had a good time and that's the main thing.”

Cochrane said the largest bass measured in at 46cm, which was smaller than previous years.

"There weren't too many big ones this year, just a lot of smaller ones,” he said.

"The bigger stuff had already moved up river which is a bit quicker than in years gone past.

"The Gorge is fishing really well at the moment but in saying that there was a lot of fish downstream.”

Cochrane said there were a lot of new faces at the classic this year, which ensured a great atmosphere.

"Everyone had fun and I reckon that about 90% of those who fished said they would see us again next year,” he said.

"It was probably about 50-50 between new faces and people who had competed before.

"We would like to say a special thank you to Marcus from the Rest Point Hotel and Kyles Rotisserie and Spit Hire for supplying us with an excellent spread of food on the Saturday night.”