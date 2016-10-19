Bats swoop on DEX Shield Touch glory

Maclean High School senior boys side which finished the competition undefeated, beating Pacific Valley Christian School in the final.

TOUCH FOOTBALL: Maclean High School have continued their dominant run on the football field for 2016, finishing finalists in all four divisions in the Daily Examiner Shield Touch Football competition and running out champions in both senior grades.

With the local Yamba Touch Association fit and firing in recent years, Maclean High Bats players have had plenty of experience on the touch football field and it showed as the sides were dominant throughout the round robin competition.

Maclean High School senior girls side that defeated McAuley Catholic College in the final. Contributed

McAuley Catholic College has shown their future on the field is rather bright with teams taking out both junior boys and junior girls finals while also narrowly falling to Maclean High in the senior girls.

It was a night of fierce competition on the Angourie Sports Complex fields and despite a sudden shower washing over the matches nothing could dampen the spirits of those out in the middle.

McAuley Catholic College junior boys side defeated Maclean High School in a thrilling one point contest in the final. Contributed

Competition organiser Kylie Lowe said she was impressed by the fierce competition on-field and the compassion shown between the players.

"They were all very competitive matches on field and there was great sportsmanship shown by all the players," she said.

In a competition that has notoriously had to reschedule for inclement weather, Lowe was happy to see all the matches completed on the night even with a few overhead showers.

"The rain was not too bad luckily," she said. "The crowd was fairly quiet because of it, but it didn't affect the games too much.

McAuley Catholic College junior girls showed the future is bright for the Clarenza-based school defeating Maclean in the final 2-0. Contributed

"There was a little extra dropped ball here and there but all sides seemed to be equally affected by the showers."

Lowe extended her thanks to the Yamba Touch Association for supporting the night's competition providing referees for all contest and to the teaching coaches of each school side for their tireless hours ensuring the night's success.