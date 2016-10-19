28°
Sport

Bats swoop on DEX Shield Touch glory

Matthew Elkerton | 19th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
Maclean High School senior boys side which finished the competition undefeated, beating Pacific Valley Christian School in the final.
Maclean High School senior boys side which finished the competition undefeated, beating Pacific Valley Christian School in the final. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TOUCH FOOTBALL: Maclean High School have continued their dominant run on the football field for 2016, finishing finalists in all four divisions in the Daily Examiner Shield Touch Football competition and running out champions in both senior grades.

With the local Yamba Touch Association fit and firing in recent years, Maclean High Bats players have had plenty of experience on the touch football field and it showed as the sides were dominant throughout the round robin competition.

 

Maclean High School senior girls side that defeated McAuley Catholic College in the final.
Maclean High School senior girls side that defeated McAuley Catholic College in the final. Contributed

McAuley Catholic College has shown their future on the field is rather bright with teams taking out both junior boys and junior girls finals while also narrowly falling to Maclean High in the senior girls.

It was a night of fierce competition on the Angourie Sports Complex fields and despite a sudden shower washing over the matches nothing could dampen the spirits of those out in the middle.

 

McAuley Catholic College junior boys side defeated Maclean High School in a thrilling one point contest in the final.
McAuley Catholic College junior boys side defeated Maclean High School in a thrilling one point contest in the final. Contributed

Competition organiser Kylie Lowe said she was impressed by the fierce competition on-field and the compassion shown between the players.

"They were all very competitive matches on field and there was great sportsmanship shown by all the players," she said.

In a competition that has notoriously had to reschedule for inclement weather, Lowe was happy to see all the matches completed on the night even with a few overhead showers.

"The rain was not too bad luckily," she said. "The crowd was fairly quiet because of it, but it didn't affect the games too much.

 

McAuley Catholic College junior girls showed the future is bright for the Clarenza-based school defeating Maclean in the final 2-0.
McAuley Catholic College junior girls showed the future is bright for the Clarenza-based school defeating Maclean in the final 2-0. Contributed

"There was a little extra dropped ball here and there but all sides seemed to be equally affected by the showers."

Lowe extended her thanks to the Yamba Touch Association for supporting the night's competition providing referees for all contest and to the teaching coaches of each school side for their tireless hours ensuring the night's success.

Grafton Daily Examiner
From the rough to riches: four unlikely lads chase national glory

From the rough to riches: four unlikely lads chase national...

With the help of home course pro Richie Gallichan, an unlikely Grafton foursome have stolen the hearts of the North Coast with a valiant win at Bonville.

Local league legend to finish career where it all began

BACK IN BLACK AND WHITE: Rampaging prop forward Ryan Binge is ready to return to his home club the Lower Clarence Magpies for the 2017 NRRRL season as the club rebuilds their first grade roster.

Lower Clarence Magpies announce major signing for 2017.

Bats swoop on DEX Shield Touch glory

Maclean High School senior boys side which finished the competition undefeated, beating Pacific Valley Christian School in the final.

Maclean High dominate on DEX Shield fields reaching all finals.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Local Partners

'If Mum's up there, why did we leave flowers on road?'

GoFundMe account for beloved crash victim Jodie Spears grows as family and friends pay tribute.

Muster High Tea shows off beautiful gardens

TABLE TALK: Lorraine Rooke, Country Muster organiser Wendy Gordan, Jean Kartz and Susan Causley enjoy a cup of tea and some cake at the Clarence Valley Country Muster High Tea.

Clarence Valley Country Muster officially starts next week

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

All star cast of paddlers to conquer Clarence River

PICTURE PERFECT: Paddlers kick off the third stage of the 2015 inaugural Clarence 100 at Maclean. The paddle, which is set to begin this Friday, will start at Copmanhurst before finishing two days later in Yamba.

Entries swell for second annual Clarence 100 paddle.

Footy clubs unite to tackle youth suicide

TREK: South Grafton Rebels vice-president John Matthews and Grafton Ghost president Joe Kinnane get together to promote an upcoming function for travelling walkers raising awareness for mental health issues.

Awareness walk to make special stop in Grafton

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

AGED 70, the former Bee Gees singer has re-launched his solo music career with a new album released last Friday

Azealia Banks is distraught

"The men in the room allowed it to happen."

Kim Kardashian West taking 'much-needed time off'

"Keeks is taking some much needed time off."

Lady Gaga's battle with 'negative thoughts'

Lady Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy". The 30-year-old pop star thinks all women share many of the same life struggles and has admitted the situation is pulling her "apart". She reflected: "Many women, no matter their race, colour, religion, go through the same issues with men, bodies, minds. A lot of women shut down, as they don't feel heard. It ain't easy. I know it is pulling me apa

Lady Gaga opens up on battle with "negative thoughts"

Band to play new material on national tour

Caligula's Horse are the Opeth support and have a national tour coming your way. Photo Contributed

Caligula's Horse announced as Opeth tour supports

In Hearts Wake announces three new local gigs

In Hearts Wake will play the all tour dates with Slipknot and Lamb of God. Photo Contributed

New shows mark the end of the metal band's relentless tour schedule

Russell Crowe accused of grabbing rapper by throat

Azealia Banks has reportedly filed a police report

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian

204 Coaldale Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for ... AUCTION

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for somewhere to escape the hustle and bustle, this could be the answer. With almost 30 acres...

Market Mover

18 Flaherty Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This property is sure to grab the attention of all investors, first home buyers and downsizer's alike. This well presented, neat and sweet home has a great view...

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

Bring Us Your Offers!

18 Clarence Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Less than 5 minutes from the CBD this lovingly restored Queenslander-style residence boasts much more than your standard old-world charm... Polished timber...

Riverbank Retreat

1064 South Arm Road, Woodford Island 2463

House 2 1 4 $350,000

When people stay at the same home for 25 years it stands to reason that it must be a pretty special place to live. The need to downsize and move closer to family...

YES!

292 Hoof Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 1 $268,000

When considering an investment property, the secret is to look for a home that appeases the wider rental market. Suitability and location are massive factors; it...

Refurbished Yamba Unit right in the CBD

7- 17 BEACH STREET, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $307,000

Very attractive and private unit refurbished beautifully with the convenience of walking to everything. Just across the road you have cafes, grocery stores...

Price Reduced!

262 Black Mountain Road, Nymboida 2460

Rural 3 2 5 $280000

Private, remote, secluded and enjoying a near bird's eye view of the Nymboida region, 262 Black Mountain Road has lifestyle written all over it. As you arrive...

PRODUCTIVE LAND, CREEK FRONTAGE, APPROVED GRANNY FLAT, TOWN WATER - ACT NOW

107 Whiteman Creek Road, The Whiteman 2460

Rural 4 3 4 REDUCED $515000

JUST 20km from town on a sweeping bend of the clear-flowing Whiteman Creek this gem of a property is ideal for those seeking space and a hobby farm...

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest