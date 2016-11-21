32°
Sport

Batsmen take advantage of perfect conditions

Matthew Elkerton
| 21st Nov 2016 6:01 AM
Brothers batsman Jake Kroehnert during the CRCA match between Westlawn and Brothers at Small Park, Ulmarra on Saturday.
Brothers batsman Jake Kroehnert during the CRCA match between Westlawn and Brothers at Small Park, Ulmarra on Saturday. Debrah Novak

CRCA CRICKET: With no moisture in the air and barely a skerrick of movement off the seam, Clocktower Hotel Brothers took full advantage of an important toss win in the GDSC Premier League round four clash at Ulmarra Showground on Saturday.

Jake Kroehnert quickly elected to bat and sent in-form openers Billy Kerr and Mick Summers to the crease.

When Summers (3) was sent back to the dressing room early by Westlawn 13-year-old seamer Aidan Cahill, it was Kroehnert himself who steadied the ship.

The captain counted his blessings when a miscommunication in the field granted him a life early and he was not about to waste the good fortune, piling on a 95-run second-wicket stand with Kerr (50).

When Kerr was dismissed by spinner Luke McLachlan, Jamie Firth walked to the crease and continued the demolition of the Westlawn bowlers.

"(Firth's) innings was unreal; he just walked out and started outscoring me pretty quickly," Kroehnert said.

"He played every ball on its merits, and any bad ball went the distance. It was a real mature innings."

Kroehnert (94) watched on as Firth deposited the ball to the fence an impressive 18 times.

While Kroehnert had counted his own runs from the drinks break, Firth (97) had no idea what score he was on when dismissed three runs shy of his maiden century.

"I was pretty dirty on myself missing out in the 90s," Kroehnert said.

"He had no idea how close he was. It was down to the last five overs and he was chasing quick runs, went the big hoik and got bowled."

Kroehnert said he was also impressed with the effort of Ben Jurd (39) who made another decent score as Brothers brought up an impressive 7-340 off their their 80 overs.

"Jurdy has come real good early on this season, he is starting to bat really well," Kroehnert said.

"With 340 up on the board you have to be happy. It is a big total and really gives our bowlers something to work with," he said.

"But it is about taking 10 wickets, and we need to find a way to do that next week."

Topics:  brothers crca cricket westlawn

