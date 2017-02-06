37°
News

Be the next Laurence Olivier or Marlon Brando

Lesley Apps
| 6th Feb 2017 12:19 PM
Auditions are being held on February 6 and 7 for the Criterion Theatre's upcoming production of Arms and the Man.
Auditions are being held on February 6 and 7 for the Criterion Theatre's upcoming production of Arms and the Man.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THINK you have what it takes to be a stage actor? Well here's your chance to dive head first into a classic piece of theatre as the Criterion Theatre is calling for auditions in its production, one of George Bernard Shaw's most glittering comedies Arms and the Man.

Rest assured THIS IS NOT A MUSICAL but a burlesque of Victorian attitudes to heroism, war and empire. It premiered in England in 1894 and went onto Broadway featuring a slew of legendary actors over the years including Laurence Olivier, Marlon Brando, Helena Bonham Carter and John Malkovich (no pressure).

Auditions are being held TONIGHT (Feb 6) and Tuesday at the Criterion Theatre in Bacon St, Grafton from 6-7.30pm.

The synopsis: Raina Petkoff wants more out of life but she's stuck in a small town. She has devoured every book in the library, especially all the romance novels. She just knows there is more to life - she wants adventure, she wants love, she wants to get a life.

So, when a charming Swiss soldier trying to escape the battlefield suddenly appears at her bedroom door, what's an adventurous and practical-minded girl to do? Offer him safety, give him chocolate and of course fall in love.

Unfortunately, there is a problem - she's already engaged to the most eligible, gallant man in town. Raina needs to decide if she stays true to her fiancé, or if she elopes with this dashing, mysterious stranger.

In true George Bernard Shaw style, this is more than your average love triangle. There is irony, comedy, parental concern and a saucy sub-plot.

Arms and the Man will be directed by long-time Clarence thespian Mareia Cowper and performances will run across weeks of May 4-14.

The Criterion are looking for people to play the following characters:

Captain Bluntschli: A professional soldier from Switzerland who is serving in the Serbian army. He is thirty-four years old, and he is totally realistic about the stupidity of war.

Raina Petkoff: The romantic idealist of 23 who views war in terms of noble and heroic deeds.

Sergius Saranoff: The extremely handsome young Bulgarian officer who leads an attack against the Serbs which was an overwhelming success.

Major Petkoff: The inept, 50-year-old father of Raina; he is wealthy by Bulgarian standards, but he is also unread, uncouth, and incompetent.

Catherine Petkoff: Raina's mother. She looks like and acts like a peasant, but she wears fashionable dressing gowns and tea gowns all the time in an effort to appear to be a Viennese lady.

Louka: The Petkoffs' female servant; she is young and physically attractive, and she uses her appearance for ambitious preferment.

Nicola: A realistic, middle-aged servant who is very practical.

Break a leg!

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  auditions british empire burlesque comedy criterion theatre george bernard shaw stage play theatre

Five charged in police operation outside jail

Five charged in police operation outside jail

LOCAL police as well as sniffer dogs conducted an operation outside Grafton Correctional Facility, with 17 people and five vehicles searched.

CCTV footage leads to 13yo suspect nabbed by police

Police and locals joined forces to catch a suspect.

Four teens arrested in relation to three separate incidents

"Knowledge is power": No time for complacency

No Caption

SES controller warns against flood complacency

Be the next Laurence Olivier or Marlon Brando

Auditions are being held on February 6 and 7 for the Criterion Theatre's upcoming production of Arms and the Man.

The world is your stage... or Grafton could be at least

Local Partners

Hundreds attend night out under the stars

PEOPLE flocked to watch the free screening of Kung Fu Panda 3 at the Cinema Under The Stars in Memorial Park, Grafton.

A tree of many names

SPOTTED SILKY OAK: An Ivory Curl Tree in bloom in Carrington St, Grafton.

Ivory Curl Tree has another name

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Friday night 'panda'monium at Memorial Park

CAN DO: Kung Fu Panda 3 will be screening at Cinema Under the Stars in Grafton on Friday night.

Free family movie under the stars

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

AT LEAST two social media users are facing fines of up to $60,000 or five years‘ jail for using Facebook Live to stream the Green-Mundine fight on Friday.

Lady Gaga soars at the Super Bowl

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

BORN This Way singer headlines halftime show.

Be the next Laurence Olivier or Marlon Brando

Auditions are being held on February 6 and 7 for the Criterion Theatre's upcoming production of Arms and the Man.

The world is your stage... or Grafton could be at least

The lengths Beyoncé went to keep pregnancy secret

epa05513585 US musician Beyonce arrives on the red carpet for the 33rd MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 August 2016. EPA/JASON SZENES

Beyoncé is a master at keeping things secret.

Reality TV ratings race tightens up, but MKR still on top

My Kitchen Rules contestants Bek and Ash pictured with hosts Manu Feildel and Pete Evans.

RUNAWAY bride delivers solid numbers for Channel 9.

Check out the ultra-expensive Super Bowl ads for 2017

Yellow Tail Wine's advert includes a rather animated kangaroo.

The Super Bowl ads are back and they're utterly bonkers

Michael and Kyly Clarke: how they keep passion burning

Kyly and Michael Clarke for Valentine's Day campaign for her Lyfestyled massage candles. Exclusive to News Corp

“Having your own adult time together is super important.''

Every Day Is Like A Summer Holiday

42/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 2 2 $560,000

With a prime easterly aspect overlooking Pippi Beach to the Pacific Ocean, this well planned apartment not only presents a great investment opportunity but also...

Sized Right, Positioned Right, Priced Right

2/47 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 1 1 $330,000

Whether you are investing or downsizing this property is one that simply has to be at the top of your list. Sized just right, the property offers the perfect...

&quot;Craigmore&quot; - Absolute Beachfront

2/1 Queen Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $640,000

Undoubtedly, the most sought after position in town is the beachfront and when it comes to purchasing in this tightly held area of our market, it doesn't get any...

Blink and You Will Miss This!

18 Gumnut Road, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 3 $479,000

Yes this quality built family home is as good as it looks! Having been lovingly cared for and exceptionally maintained this stylish property does not disappoint.

ADVENTURE CALLS

Lot 2761 Kangaroo Creek Road, Kangaroo Creek 2460

Rural 0 0 $160000

There's plenty of room to explore and enjoy the environment at this picturesque 354.6 (approx.) acre property. The rugged and beautiful Kangaroo Creek landscape...

ESCAPE TO THE WILDERNESS

Lot 2762 Kangaroo Creek Road, Kangaroo Creek 2460

Rural 0 0 $145000

Be miles from anywhere but only 25 minutes from Grafton. 97.1Ha (approx) of rugged sandstone features and rocky outcrops ideal for the explorer. Recently bitumened...

AN OPPORTUNITY ALL SHOULD CONSIDER!

2 Margaret Crescent, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 6 AUCTION

Investors, first home buyers, tradies or perhaps even developers; this property offered for sale under the hammer is bursting with features that others just don't...

Sandon Village - Pristine Private Protected

1 Pebbly Crescent, Sandon 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction Friday...

Today Sandon Village is tranquil and remote and yet so close. It's unique location means it’s still like going on an adventure to get there. There were only a few...

COMPARABLE PROPERTIES RENTING FOR $340-$350 PER WEEK...NOW!

154 VILLIERS STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 FASTRAK

Solid hardwood timber frame, weatherboard facade, tiled roofing, a single lock up garage and a uninterrupted views from the mango tree are just some of the...

PRESTIGE RIVERFRONT

42 McHugh Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 5 $770,000

It won't be easy to click out of holiday mode in this stylish, contemporary residence for those seeking a relaxed lifestyle. Cool, calm and sophisticated with a...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!