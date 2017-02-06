Be the next Laurence Olivier or Marlon Brando

Auditions are being held on February 6 and 7 for the Criterion Theatre's upcoming production of Arms and the Man.

THINK you have what it takes to be a stage actor? Well here's your chance to dive head first into a classic piece of theatre as the Criterion Theatre is calling for auditions in its production, one of George Bernard Shaw's most glittering comedies Arms and the Man.

Rest assured THIS IS NOT A MUSICAL but a burlesque of Victorian attitudes to heroism, war and empire. It premiered in England in 1894 and went onto Broadway featuring a slew of legendary actors over the years including Laurence Olivier, Marlon Brando, Helena Bonham Carter and John Malkovich (no pressure).

Auditions are being held TONIGHT (Feb 6) and Tuesday at the Criterion Theatre in Bacon St, Grafton from 6-7.30pm.

The synopsis: Raina Petkoff wants more out of life but she's stuck in a small town. She has devoured every book in the library, especially all the romance novels. She just knows there is more to life - she wants adventure, she wants love, she wants to get a life.

So, when a charming Swiss soldier trying to escape the battlefield suddenly appears at her bedroom door, what's an adventurous and practical-minded girl to do? Offer him safety, give him chocolate and of course fall in love.

Unfortunately, there is a problem - she's already engaged to the most eligible, gallant man in town. Raina needs to decide if she stays true to her fiancé, or if she elopes with this dashing, mysterious stranger.

In true George Bernard Shaw style, this is more than your average love triangle. There is irony, comedy, parental concern and a saucy sub-plot.

Arms and the Man will be directed by long-time Clarence thespian Mareia Cowper and performances will run across weeks of May 4-14.

The Criterion are looking for people to play the following characters:

Captain Bluntschli: A professional soldier from Switzerland who is serving in the Serbian army. He is thirty-four years old, and he is totally realistic about the stupidity of war.

Raina Petkoff: The romantic idealist of 23 who views war in terms of noble and heroic deeds.

Sergius Saranoff: The extremely handsome young Bulgarian officer who leads an attack against the Serbs which was an overwhelming success.

Major Petkoff: The inept, 50-year-old father of Raina; he is wealthy by Bulgarian standards, but he is also unread, uncouth, and incompetent.

Catherine Petkoff: Raina's mother. She looks like and acts like a peasant, but she wears fashionable dressing gowns and tea gowns all the time in an effort to appear to be a Viennese lady.

Louka: The Petkoffs' female servant; she is young and physically attractive, and she uses her appearance for ambitious preferment.

Nicola: A realistic, middle-aged servant who is very practical.

Break a leg!