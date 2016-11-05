36°
Beachgoers warned to keep their cool

5th Nov 2016 7:01 AM

PREDICTED scorching temperatures across the North Coast over the next two days have prompted surf lifesavers to issue a warning to beachgoers ahead of what is expected to be another busy weekend.

The mercury across the popular tourism areas such as Yamba is set to rise rapidly with temperatures in the mid-30s expected on Saturday.

Lifesavers are preparing for an influx of crowds and with small swell anticipated conditions are expected to be almost perfect for those looking to beat the heat.

It has been a successful start to the 2016/17 for Far North Coast lifesavers but following on from a season where 53 people drowned in NSW coastal waters the issue of keeping people safe while in the water is an issue of crucial importance to the lifesaving community.

Far North Coast Emergency Services Coordinator Jimmy Keogh said its important all beachgoers keep a close eye on their health this weekend.

"It's probably the first genuinely hot day we've had since last summer and the beach is certainly an appealing place to be to cool-off," Mr Keogh said.

"The threat of heat exhaustion or other more severe heat related illnesses is very real and we strongly urge people to take precautions for their health.

"Where possible stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day, apply sun cream liberally and regularly, make sure you are consuming enough water, and wear a hat and sun glasses to protect your skin.

"If you are feeling unwell please inform a lifesaver or seek medical attention as we want everyone to be able to enjoy their time at the beach safely."

Grafton Daily Examiner
