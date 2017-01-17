Bee group to the rescue of damaged hives

RESCUED: The first log recovered from bushland near Tyndale as part of the Clarence Native Bees Landcare Group's rescue project.

SEVENTEEN native stingless bee hives in the path of construction for the Pacific Hwy upgrade have been given a second chance by the Clarence Native Bees Landcare group.

For the past eight months the group has been working with Pacific Complete and their contractors around Tyndale and Tucabia to help save damaged native stingless bee hives.

Clarence Native Bees Landcare liaison officer Laura Noble said the group has been receiving damaged hives in May that were being removed from trees that were being cleared ahead of construction on the new highway.

"As soon as a hive is split open, the smell of broken honey just sends out a scent to predators who just swarm in," Mrs Noble said.

"Native bees tend to stay with the hive, and they perish if the hive is attacked or exposed. They can spend more than 30 years in the one hive, and don't normally swarm and move to other locations, which is why even when hives are damaged, the bees remain with the hive, which exposes them to predators."

In April last year, Clarence Native Bees Group, Clarence River U3a Men's Shed and Bunnings DIY joined forces to build and paint 43 bee boxes, which Mrs Noble said are now being used to nurture damaged hives back to health.

"We hope to keep the hives for a year or two until they're healthy, and then we can split them and breed up a new generation," Mrs Noble said.

"If we can get a small stockpile, we can then get them into schools, community groups like garden clubs, as well as in aged care places where the native bees can be quite therapeutic."

Mrs Noble said the group was pleased to be able to work with Pacific Complete to help ecologists identify and rescue the native bees in the Clarence Valley.

"The ecologists are great, and they haven't done this type of work before so they're really on board and trying to get these bee hives that are damaged or in the way to us as quickly as possible," she said.

"The idea is, ecologists go into an area before construction starts and do a pre-clearing check of habitat trees, but the native bees are tiny and can be hard to spot, and they sometimes only find them after the tree comes down.

"The main threat to our native stingless bees is land clearing, and with the upgrade of the highways, the more people on board who can help us save our native bees, the better."