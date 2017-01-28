30°
Bennett goes above and beyond for his community

Jarrard Potter | 28th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
Bennett Mitchelhill who is running a fundraising raffle for his friend Kane.
Bennett Mitchelhill who is running a fundraising raffle for his friend Kane.

NOT many 12-year-olds volunteer their spare time on the weekend to raise money for their community, but then again Bennett Mitchelhill is not your average 12-year-old.

The young volunteer has been recognised for his efforts after being awarded the Clarence Valley Council's Young Citizen of the Year for 2017, an award he shared with lifeguard Hannah Smith.

Despite his young age, Bennett has been volunteering and raising money for the past 18 months for groups such as Camp Quality, Love Your Sister Campaign, Clean Up Australia Day and Surfing with the Disabled.

Bennett said it was an honour to receive the award.

"I wasn't really expecting it but I'm very grateful that I won it,” he said.

"I enjoy the service, I think it's fun. I like giving back to the community and helping others where I can.

Bennett said he finds the time for his community work by being organised and doing what he can in this spare time.

Bennett's mum Tanja Ackerman said she was proud of the work her son was doing.

"He is an amazing little boy,” she said.

"He is highly motivated and an organised child, and mature beyond his years. He loves community service and enjoys helping others. He is very empathetic, very selfless.”

Bennett's latest project is running raffles at the Wooli Hotel to fundraise for Marine Rescue Wooli.

Bennett said he wanted to thank his mum and dad Steve Mitchelhill for all their help, as well as the Wooli community who have supported and contributed to his fundraising efforts.

Topics:  community work fundraiser volunteer wooli young citizen of the year

