Best of Clarence Valley HSC visual art works

Crystal Frewin's Rethink Reuse Recycle Returtle 2016 Maclean High School one of the HSC works being showcased at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

A DELIGHTFUL display by the visual art students of this year's Higher School Certificate (HSC) from Grafton, South Grafton and Maclean high schools is on show at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

The students submitted this work as part of the final HSC visual arts practical examination. Students complete a body of work created over the past two years. They select a subject and develop a set of artworks based on their research and interpretation. Topics range from personal to global issues.

While there are limits on size and weight the scope of media has expanded over time to reflect the trends in contemporary art. The resulting art works are an expression of each person's passions, developed art making strengths and personal energies.

A variety of media can be seen throughout the exhibition, from drawings on paper, painting, sculpture, as well as video and photography.

The quality of work on display reveals the hard work students have put in. Many works have integrated the new digital media as seen in the digital printmaking and sculptures.

HSC Visual Arts Students: Maclean, South Grafton and Grafton along with our other four exhibitions will be on show when the gallery opens on Tuesday, January 3, until February 4, 2017.

Flowers and flowers

The beautiful floral watercolours and drawings of our sister artists, Doris and Gladys O'Grady are presenting a great show in Prentice House in two exhibitions.

Collection: Flowers I showcases the botanical work of Doris O'Grady, and Collection: Flowers II of Gladys O'Grady. These selected works come from our significant O'Grady collection.

The works by Doris O'Grady are just a small selection from more than 1000 botanical works that were mostly donated by Doris in 1988.The care with which Doris O'Grady identified and painted so many plant specimens shows the passion she had for her painting and surrounding environment. The artworks demonstrate an amazing knowledge of plants of the Clarence Valley and throughout Australia. Most have their botanical and common names on the works.

The second of our flower exhibitions, Collection: Flowers II, presents the flowers paintings of Gladys O'Grady. While perhaps more widely known for her watercolours featuring birds, Gladys worked alongside her sister to paint many flowers and botanical illustrations.

Doris and Gladys were prolific and widely-loved artists in our community. The skill and expression in the works is incredible and rarely seen today.

Many friends, neighbours and relatives brought the flowers to the sisters to draw and paint from. While the vast majority are from the Clarence Valley the sisters also travelled quite widely throughout Australia to draw and paint the flora and birds of Australia. These travels are revealed through their sketches, illustrations and paintings.

Art club blooms

Our local artists have joined in the Grafton Regional Gallery's celebration of flowers with an exhibition of paintings in the studio. Eleven members of the Grafton Art Club have presented 20 floral paintings in their Summer Flowers exhibition.

Every summer the Grafton Art Club has a summer exhibition in the gallery's community display area. The artists, Leisa Williams, Averill Wiblen, Anne Walter, Elaine Bowman, Anne Carter, Judy Eggins, Lois Blanchard, Linne Pattenden, Wendy O'Brien, Denise Filby and Lucy McGill have obviously enjoyed themselves with spontaneous expressive paintings.

With the wet winter and spring in the Clarence Valley this year the artists had a wonderful show of blooms to work from and be inspired by. They have portrayed natives such as gum blossoms and bush wisteria and garden species such as pansies, daylily, poppies, daisies, violas and magnolias.

Summer Flowers is one of a series of exhibitions the club presents at various venues throughout Grafton each year. This is just part of their busy program of activities which also includes workshops, plein air art group, life drawing, oil painting, printmaking and a large youth art program.

Visit the gallery

The Grafton Regional Gallery, a cultural service of the Clarence Valley Council, is closed between Christmas and New Year. The gallery will be opening 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday from Tuesday, January 3 followed by the opening of our café and restaurant Rosearia on Tuesday, January 10.