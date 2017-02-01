Big game no sweat for Cahill

NEXT STEP: Junior Sportsperson of the Month Aidan Cahill after his selection to represent his zone at the NSW Country Championships.

JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON: When it comes to the cricket field, there isn't much that phases 13-year-old Aidan Cahill.

It's his maturity on the pitch beyond his years that has seen him picked in the Country Sixers Riptides side for the Under-14 NSW State Challenge, the highest level of cricket for that age in the state.

For his efforts, Cahill has picked up this month's Junior Sportsperson title.

Playing for Westlawn's Premier League side, senior player Pat Vidler said Cahill's time in the top grade hasn't worried the all-rounder.

"What's impressed me the most is probably his attitude, nothing seems to worry him," he said.

"There's been a couple of times where he has been bowling and experienced batsmen have hit him, but he comes back hard and doesn't let it get to him, so he has got the right attitude."

Vidler said he has watched Cahill come through the ranks at Westlawn as a junior cricketer, and believes he has a bright future in the game.

"I'd like to see him go a long way because I think he can, he has the ability," Vidler said.

"If he keeps his head down, I think he is going to go well.

"He goes in with the right attitude and is always positive. I think he is a good kid, and I've got a lot of time for him."

While some youngsters might struggle finding their feet in a side against experienced adults, Vidler said Cahill hasn't been daunted by the step up to Premier League.

"That's actually helped him a bit probably," Vidler said.

"His attitude has been great. He is always clapping and making noise, and doesn't look out of place at all."