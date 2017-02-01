Sport

Big game no sweat for Cahill

Jarrard Potter | 1st Feb 2017 5:00 AM
NEXT STEP: Junior Sportsperson of the Month Aidan Cahill after his selection to represent his zone at the NSW Country Championships.
NEXT STEP: Junior Sportsperson of the Month Aidan Cahill after his selection to represent his zone at the NSW Country Championships. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON: When it comes to the cricket field, there isn't much that phases 13-year-old Aidan Cahill.

It's his maturity on the pitch beyond his years that has seen him picked in the Country Sixers Riptides side for the Under-14 NSW State Challenge, the highest level of cricket for that age in the state.

For his efforts, Cahill has picked up this month's Junior Sportsperson title.

Playing for Westlawn's Premier League side, senior player Pat Vidler said Cahill's time in the top grade hasn't worried the all-rounder.

"What's impressed me the most is probably his attitude, nothing seems to worry him," he said.

"There's been a couple of times where he has been bowling and experienced batsmen have hit him, but he comes back hard and doesn't let it get to him, so he has got the right attitude."

Vidler said he has watched Cahill come through the ranks at Westlawn as a junior cricketer, and believes he has a bright future in the game.

"I'd like to see him go a long way because I think he can, he has the ability," Vidler said.

"If he keeps his head down, I think he is going to go well.

"He goes in with the right attitude and is always positive. I think he is a good kid, and I've got a lot of time for him."

While some youngsters might struggle finding their feet in a side against experienced adults, Vidler said Cahill hasn't been daunted by the step up to Premier League.

"That's actually helped him a bit probably," Vidler said.

"His attitude has been great. He is always clapping and making noise, and doesn't look out of place at all."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  country sixers riptides cricket junior sportsperson of the month nsw state challenge

Fear driving residents to make submissions against DA

Fear driving residents to make submissions against DA

A neighbourhood that prides itself as quiet and orderly plans to get noisy and disruptive if a DA for 150 workers dongas gets the green light from the council.

Leeson keeps on hitting sixes

Carly Leeson had her first season in the WBBL playing for the Sydney Sixes, and is now preparing to begin studying at UNSW

After her maiden WBBL season, Carly prepares for her next challenge

Big game no sweat for Cahill

NEXT STEP: Junior Sportsperson of the Month Aidan Cahill after his selection to represent his zone at the NSW Country Championships.

13-year-old cricketer named Junior Sportsperson of the Month

Burning desire for the wheel of fire

CONSPICUOUS: The impressive flowers and fruit of the Firewheel Tree.

On a walk around Grafton these beautiful trees can be found.

Local Partners

Australia Day date debate: Sadness turns to hope in Grafton

THE social media backlash against a local change.org petition supporting a change of date for Australia Day has spurred a Grafton business to reach out.

South Grafton: A town with a lot to offer

Robyn Holloway of Nice Rack in South Grafton.

"It's lively, bright, alternative, it's got a nice feel about it."

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Brothers' speedsters determined to go back-to-back

CHAMPIONS: Last year's winning Brothers' quintet including Mitch Kroehnert (second from left).

Kroehnert claims CRCA relay a done deal for Brothers.

4 things to do this weekend

HANGING: Maclean High School Year 8 student Finn O'Neill gets vertical on the half pipe at the Yamba skate park.

All the things you can do this weekend

I'm A Celebrity stars get Halal snacks

I'm A Celebrity stars get Halal snacks

COMEDIAN Nazeem Hussain gets halal critters in first I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! tucker trial

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

Michelle Langstone and Erik Thomson star in the TV series 800 Words.

ERIK Thomson and Michelle Langstone discuss Fiona and George's kiss.

Alter Bridge supports announced

Like A Storm announced as supports for Alter Bridge who will be touring AUstralia. Photo Contributed

New Zealand brothers announced as supports

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

Whovians, get those tissues ready - The Doctor is out of here.

My Kitchen Rules' return tops ratings

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice

Medics called in for I'm A Celebrity drama

“One of them is actually in my ear, it is killing me”

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

AN OPPORTUNITY ALL SHOULD CONSIDER!

2 Margaret Crescent, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 6 AUCTION

Investors, first home buyers, tradies or perhaps even developers; this property offered for sale under the hammer is bursting with features that others just don't...

Views to Die For!!

Lot 36 Gwydir Highway, Cangai 2460

Rural 0 0 Auction

Located roughly 60klms out of Grafton, this large 769 acre rural alotment is rugged and natural. Backing onto Gibraltar Range National Park, it goes without...

The Ultimate Beach Lifestyle

1/40 Beachside Way, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $419,000

Only a stones throw to Pippi Beach and an easy stroll to Yamba's CBD and restaurants this modern and stylish single level villa is set in a high quality secure...

MAIN STREET OPPORTUNITY

45 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 $485,000

Rare listing in the heart of Iluka and only 100m to the Bay. Opposite Motel and between shopping precincts. Corner commercial block 1350 m2 area. Renovated...

Nice Unit At An Affordable Price

2/10 Hammond Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 2 1 1 $265,000

With prices climbing this single level 2 bedroom villa offers outstanding value for money. Easy, low maintenance living in a very well presented complex of only 3.

Escape From The Hustle and Bustle

L2-369 Fortis Creek Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Immerse yourself in nature with this stunning approximately 170 acre parcel of ... AUCTION

Immerse yourself in nature with this stunning approximately 170 acre parcel of land. Perfect for those looking to escape from the hustle and bustle. The property...

Delightful Downsizer

73 Hoof Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Located in a flood free position, this delightful low set brick and tile home is the perfect opportunity for buyers in the market who are looking to downsize and...

PRICE REDUCED - UNDER $500K

3 Tolga Place, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 4 $499,000

Immaculatly presented, 3 Tolga Place, Junction Hill is a high quality construction brick and tile home designed appropriately for the most functional use of its...

Perfect Family Home In Great Location

21 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This very comfortable family home is spread over one single level and offers a relaxed lifestyle for those who are looking for their new family home. On offer is...

Peaceful Hillside Delight

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

Yamba had the most expensive units and houses over the year to October.

Yamba houses sell for median of $500,000 each

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!