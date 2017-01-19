Big week of summer entertainment set

Tonight
- Hayley Grace, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Don't Lock Up Your Granny, 8pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- DJ Lachlan Brown, 8pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Rowland & Shekinah, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Ford Brothers, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Split Rock, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Connecting Souls, Yamba Golf Club.
- Phat Tracta, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Aqwa, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Friday Night Live DJ JAM, 8.30pm Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
- Pistol Whip, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- The Lyrical (Music Video Production), Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- The Australian Eagles Show, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Aqwa Duo, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Mick Bateman, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- The Filthy Free, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Grace Hickey & Flipside, 2.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Nick & Sam on the deck from 2pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Fiona Boyes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Monday
- Roo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
- Matt Gresham, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Wednesday
- Fat Pizza & Housos, 8.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Adam Scriven, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Coming soon
- January 26: Triple J Hottest 100 Countdown, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- January 27: Minnie Marks, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 28: Chisel Revived, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- February 4: Rick Price Dinner & Show, Grafton District Services Club.
- February 4: Baltic Bar Mitzvah, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- February 10: Days Off, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- February 11: Eric Grothe and the Gurus, Grafton District Services Club.
- February 12: Blues, Brews & BBQs featuring Phil Emmanuel, Slim Jim and The Boney Hardmen, Hussy Hicks & Minnie Marks, CRJC Grafton Racecourse.
- February 18: John Williamson, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- February 19: Troy Cassar Daley, Yamba Golf Club.
- February 25: Bernard Fanning with Kasey Chambers, Saraton Theatre Grafton.