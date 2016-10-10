Bike it to this brekkie and be rewarded

ROLL ON: Sammy Lovejoy, organiser of National Ride2Work day brekkie, with John Harrison of CycleSport Grafton, at Memorial Park Grafton, the location for Wednesday's free breakfast for participants in Ride2Work day.

IF you are heading to work in Grafton's CBD on Wednesday morning you could be forgiven for thinking you are driving in Copenhagen rather than the Jacaranda City due to the sudden influx of bicycles you might see in the streets.

Unless of course you are already aware Wednesday is also National Ride2Work Day.

The day is the largest celebration of commuter riding in Australia.

Held annually each October, the event celebrates the benefits of riding to work and brings together the communities that support it.

The main objective of the day is to normalise the idea of riding to work and encourage more Australians to ride to work on a regular basis. It encourages people who have never ridden to work to give it a go, and it allows frequent riders to stay motivated and encourage their workmates to get involved.

Clarence Valley Council is going one step further in offering Grafton CBD bike riders a free breakfast in Memorial Park from 7.30am on Wednesday. There will be a complimentary croissants and muffins and Big Trev's Coffee van will be there providing the first 50 coffees free courtesy of Clarence Valley Council. There will also be fresh fruit donated by Farmer Lou's, South Grafton.

A recent convert to the two-wheeler mode of transport is South Grafton resident Sammy Lovejoy, who helped CVC environmental educational officer Suzanne Lynch organise the event.

Ms Lovejoy said there were so many great reasons to introduce a bicycle into your travel regime.

"I just turned 50 and realised how important it is to look after yourself and one of the best ways to do that is riding a bike,” she said.

"It's cheaper and you are out and about and able to smell the roses. You are able to see the world in a slightly different way when riding as opposed to driving. It's actually quicker during peak hour (across the bridge) too.”

John Harrison from CycleSport Grafton, Prince St, will conduct free bike/tube checks.