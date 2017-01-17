34°
Blistering heat back tomorrow

Jarrard Potter
| 17th Jan 2017 3:00 PM

THE Clarence Valley should brace itself for the return of the heat, with Grafton predicted to sweat through what could be the hottest day of 2017 tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the mercury to soar to 42°C in Grafton and 34°C in Yamba today, with relatively high humidity to add to the discomfort.

BOM duty forecaster Zach Porter said the high temperatures were caused by a typical weather pattern associated with heatwaves.

"A high pressure system over the Tasman Sea will be directing north and north-westerly winds across NSW, and bring hot air from central Australia,” he said.

"It's going to be warm for the rest of the week, with averages to drop closer to the average from Thursday as a cooler southerly change reaches up the coast.”

Mr Porter said higher than average minimum temperatures will also be a feature over the coming days, with little overnight relief predicted for tonight.

"The warmest night will be around 23°C in Grafton and up to 24°C in Yamba,” he said.

Mr Porter said while the Clarence Valley has had a slight reprieve from the heat, the return of the hot weather means people should be aware of the dangers from prolonged heat exposure.

"The best advice is to keep hydrated, avoid strenuous exercise and if possible stay indoors and out of the sun,” he said.

"It's also really important to keep an eye out for those that are vulnerable to the heat, such as the young and the elderly.”

Looking ahead for the rest of the week, in Grafton the maximum is expected to drop to 30°C tomorrow, before climbing into the mid 30°Cs on Friday and into the weekend.

Yamba can expect a top of 29°C tomorrow, and will remain in the high 20°Cs to low 30°Cs for the weekend.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bureau of meteorology clarence valley heatwave 2017

