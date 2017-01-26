31°
Board riders put on a clinic at Pippi Classic

Clair Morton
| 26th Jan 2017 3:43 PM
Jeremy Walters pulls off a move in a heat of the Pippie Beach Classic.
Jeremy Walters pulls off a move in a heat of the Pippie Beach Classic.

SURFING: The first day of the resurrected Pippi Classic 2017 has been blessed with solid surf and a swell of familiar names.

Each one of them put on a show, in unexpected but highly welcomed conditions at Yamba's longest stretch of beach.

Angourie Boardriders Club president Ben Churton said the forecast for the first day of competition had been flat, but a few prayers to surf god Huey were obviously heard as there were some solid three foot sets rolling through.

Among the 60 contestants who entered this year's competition were big wave surfer Laurie Towner, Angourie shortboard pioneer David 'Baddy' Treloar, and former pro surfer Dan Ross, who won the last Pippi Classic 10 years ago.

"Particularly in the open mens we've have a very strong field, with former winners, retired pro surfers and former top 44 surfers, as well as some of the unsung local heroes who've put in good performances already,” Churton said.

"Then we've got kids like (15-year-old) Dakota Walters, who is part of the up-and-coming generation.”

Up against more experienced competitors, Walters won his first round heat and progessed straight to round three.

Other standouts for the day were Laurie Towner, Luke Hitchings, Dylan Brophy and Cal Little, Churton said.

As the repechage competitors ran to the water's edge yesterday afternoon, a sound that could be likened to a duck being strangled ripped through the air.

"That's the original hooter from the seventies,” he said.

"It's been sitting in the boardriders trailer all that time.”

Today, the strangled duck will again be resurrected for the final rounds of each division.

There is a mixed wave forecast, so the club president said he was trying to get through as many rounds as possible yesterday. "We've got 14 hours to get through the whole event, so we were hoping to knock out eight hours (in the first day) to give us some breathing space.”

'Baddy' Treloar, famous for his role in classic surf movie Morning of the Earth, is at 65 the oldest surfer in this year's contest.

It has been more than a decade since he has surfed in competition, and many more since the pioneer first took to the water on a board.

"There was never any surf schools in my day... it wasn't a surf culture then,” he said.

"But people have made a lot of money out of surfing now.”

He said it was great to see the local competition back up and running, with a slightly different format to previous years.

"It deserves to be here,” he said.

"There seems to be a bit of interest, and there's no first round losers in this contest. It's good to try keep as many people involved in as much of the day as possible.”

