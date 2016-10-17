Board sackings a sign privatised hospitals coming: union

THE SACKING of three members of the Northern NSW Health Board could be a sign the State Government is moving on plans to privatise hospitals in the district.

The Health Services Union said the announcement last Friday of the removal of Professor Lesley Barclay, Dr Jean Collie and Dr Sue Page Mitchell from was a reflection of the State Government policy of removing clinical professionals from health boards.

"Given the Baird Government's agenda to privatise regional hospitals, it's probably no surprise to find out it's replacing clinicians with the people from the key professions involved in privatising health services," said HSU secreatary Gerard Hayes.

Mr Hayes said NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner was "not being straight with the community" over the removal of three experienced health professionals from the board.

"The three health professionals may not have been "sacked", but the publicly available minutes from the Board meeting on July 27 show that the State Government is trying to reduce the number of clinical professionals on the State's Health Boards," Mr Hayes said.

"Furthermore, the minutes note that clinicians are to be replaced with lawyers, economists and accountants on the board.

"Minister Skinner must come clean on the future of the Northern NSW Health Board, and explain whether or not the three health professionals will be replaced by other people with clinical expertise."

Sources inside the health service said the timing and secrecy of the moves raised eyebrows.

One noted these changes are traditionally made on January 1, and the announcement on page 2744 of the NSW Government Gazette Number 81 on October 7 came out of the blue.

But one of the doctors supposedly sacked has defended the Minister's actions.

Dr Page said there was nothing sinister behind the change to the board.

She said five board members were not continuing on the board, and all had personal reasons for not doing so - including relocating and retirement.

She said new work directions, family commitments and a change of scene meant she could no longer sit on the board.

"I don't feel sacked," Dr Page said. "Although I hadn't formally tendered my resignation, the minister knew my intention to do so."

Dr Page said with so many board members resigning, it made sense to instate a new board with complementary skills and a "clean slate".