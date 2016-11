TIPPED OFF: A boat was rolled off its trailer after the driver hit a kerb at Diggers Beach Rd, Coffs Harbour this morning.

A DRIVER rolled their boat this morning after they turned hit a curb.

Talking to The Advocate, the driver said he attempted to turn from the Pacific Hwy into Diggers Beach Rd at a slow pace.

But the driver hit the concrete kerb separating the two lanes on Diggers Beach Rd, causing the boat to tip off its trailer.

Live Traffic NSW states traffic is affected in both directions on the highway.