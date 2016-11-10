Boating restrictions part of riverbank stability plan

BOATING restrictions and riverbank remediation work will be two key components of a plan to help prevent riverbank erosion along the upper Clarence River.

An RMS spokesperson said a 12 point action plan was developed by a joint agency committee, including Transport for NSW, RMS, Clarence Valley Council and North Coast Local Land Services, to manage the erosion sensitive areas.

"Two key components of the action plan included moderate boating restrictions and riverbank remediation work in places sensitive to erosion," the spokesperson said.

"In September last year, the restrictions were introduced to two stretches of the Upper Clarence. Now following a more detailed study and input from landowners, Local Land Services has identified the type of remediation work needed along the different sections of the riverbank.

"There are many reasons for riverbank erosion including flooding, loss of vegetation and wind waves and natural environment changes."

RMS has identified a number of sites along the upper Clarence River that require work to improve riverbank stability on the waterway to help prevent erosion.

During September RMS and North Coast Local Land Services met with 22 landowners from Grafton to Rogans Bridge to discuss the proposed remediation work on their properties along the river.

The joint agency committee will hold a community consultation session in the Seelands Community Hall at 5.30pm on Thursday 17 November for local members of the community.